Pennsylvania voters to decide key statewide races in fall election

One job going before voters across Pennsylvania this fall keeps a watch over government agencies. A second handles the state’s money. And the third oversees hundreds of prosecutors.

Republican incumbents Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Auditor General Tim DeFoor are running to keep their seats, while the race to be the state’s top prosecutor is open. The statewide offices pay about $198,000 a year.

The race for attorney general pits Republican York County District Attorney Dave Sunday against former auditor general and state Rep. Eugene DePasquale, the Democratic Party nominee. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, is taking on DeFoor while Democrat Erin McClelland is hoping to unseat Garrity.

A look at Pennsylvania’s major party candidates for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer:

Attorney General

Sunday, a Navy veteran, has emphasized his 15 years as a prosecutor in York County, a Republican majority area with about 460,000 residents south of Harrisburg, near Maryland.

DePasquale is a lawyer, former York City economic development director and three-term state representative. As auditor general he drew attention to a large backlog of untested rape kits, unanswered calls to Pennsylvania’s ChildLine child abuse hotline and nursing home conditions.

DePasquale’s time running the auditor general’s office “has nothing to do with criminal law,” Sunday said during a debate earlier this month.

DePasquale, who lives in Pittsburgh, said he would prioritize protecting voting and emphasized his support for abortion rights.

Sunday said he would “enforce and defend the abortion laws in Pennsylvania,” arguing there is “no scenario that exists where I would ever prosecute a woman for having an abortion.” Many of Sunday’s Republican supporters favor an abortion ban, DePasquale said, and GOP state lawmakers tried to push through a constitutional amendment saying it does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.

DePasquale said he has “serious concerns” about capital punishment, while Sunday said that in the “most sad, tragic, terrible cases” he supports the death penalty.

Kathleen Kane became the first woman and first Democrat elected to serve as attorney general in 2012. Pennsylvania attorneys general had all been Republicans since the job became an elected post in 1980. Kane’s term ended with her resignation after being charged with perjury and other offenses in 2016.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, succeeded her and won reelection in 2020, relinquishing the job after being elected governor nearly two years ago. Shapiro picked his top deputy at the attorney general’s office, Michelle Henry, as his successor, but she said when she was confirmed that she would not run for reelection.