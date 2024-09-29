Elections 2024

Navigating the process: How to apply to be a poll worker in Pennsylvania

You can apply to be a poll worker if you are a 17-year-old high school student or a registered voter.

Poll workers Maria Moreira, Lincoln High School class of ’23 (left) and senior Victorya Santos at work in the school’s gymnasium

Poll workers Maria Moreira, Lincoln High School class of ’23 (left) and senior Victorya Santos at work in the school’s gymnasium on primary Election Day, April 23. 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Every election, tens of thousands people serve as poll workers at Pennsylvania’s more than 9,000 polling places.

Poll workers’ duties include setting up, running and closing down polling stations. They also ensure all registered voters cast their ballot without any issues. It’s an important civic duty that comes with some financial compensation.

If you’re interested in being a poll worker in the commonwealth, here’s everything you need to know.

Who can apply?

Pennsylvanians 18 years and older can apply to work the polls in the county where they are registered to vote.

Students who are 17 years old can apply as well, but have to fulfill a few additional requirements. You must be a United States citizen and must be enrolled in a secondary school and must have good academic standing.

With very few exceptions, government officials and employees are not eligible to be poll workers. If you’re a candidate on the ballot, you’re also ineligible to apply.

How can I apply?

If you’re a registered voter 18 years or older, you can fill out an interest form online. You’ll be asked to provide your address and indicate your willingness to travel within the county on Election Day. You’ll also be asked about your language skills and any other relevant experience. Once submitted, your form will be shared with your county’s election office.

Students who are 17 years old can also fill out the student poll worker interest form online. You’ll be asked to provide the same information as on the registered voters’ form. If accepted, you’ll also need to provide permission from your principal and parent/guardian.

There’s no specific deadline to apply, but you have to attend mandatory training before Election Day, so the sooner you send in your form, the better.

How will I know if I’m selected?

Your county’s election office will reach out to you if you are selected. You can also follow up with your county’s election office directly to ask about your application.

What training will I receive prior to Election Day?

Poll workers must attend a mandatory training session either online or in person before Election Day. Each county runs its own trainings and will provide information to prospective poll workers.

In addition to the mandatory training, there are resources to help you prepare. An important note: The following are meant to be supplementary to the county’s official training.

  • The Pennsylvania Department of State has additional online training modules that can help you prepare to be a poll worker, including sessions on checking in voters, voter identification, provisional ballots and how to serve voters with disabilities and voters with limited English proficiency.
  • The Committee of Seventy and The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania are hosting a number of “Poll Worker 101” virtual information sessions about how to be a poll worker and what you need to know ahead of Election Day.

What will I do on Election Day?

Poll workers are expected to be available from before the polls open at 7 a.m. to after they close at 8 p.m.

As a clerk, you’ll be helping to open, run and close down the polling place as well as check in and assist voters with any questions about the process.

Specialized election board positions for each polling place — including a judge of elections, a majority inspector and a minority inspector — are elected every four years. Each position has specific duties at their polling place on Election Day, which include picking up and dropping off election supplies, managing paperwork and poll books and more.

Machine inspectors, a specialized poll worker position, are appointed by the local election board. They turn voting machines on and off and make sure they are running smoothly.

How much will I be paid?

Payments vary depending on each county and the responsibilities of the poll worker. More information can be found online for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

Who can I contact if I have more questions?

You can call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or email ra-voterreg@pa.gov with questions about the poll worker interest form. You can also reach out to your local county’s election office for more details. For the Greater Philadelphia area, the contacts are the following:

Bucks County

Elections & Voter Registration

55 E. Court St.

Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901

Phone: (215) 348-6154

Email: elections@buckscounty.org

Chester County

Elections

Karen Barsoum

Government Services Center

601 Westtown Road, Ste. 150

PO Box 2747

West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990

Phone: (610) 344-6410

Email: ccelectionofficials@chesco.org

Voter registration

Stephanie Saitis

Government Services Center

601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150

PO Box 2747

West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380-0990

Phone: (610) 344-6410

Email: ccelectionofficials@chesco.org

Delaware County

Elections

Laureen Hagan

Chief Clerk/Director

201 W. Front St.

Government Center Building

Media, Pennsylvania, 19063

Phone: (610) 891-4673

Email: DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us

Voter Registration

Crystal Winterbottom

Interim Voter Registration Director

201 W. Front St.

Government Center Building

Media, Pennsylvania, 19063

Phone: (610) 891-4659

Email: DelcoElection@co.delaware.pa.us

Montgomery County

Elections & Voter Registration

Montgomery County Voter Services

One Montgomery Plaza

425 Swede St., Suite 602

Norristown, Pennsylvania, 19401

Phone: (610) 278-3280

Email: montcovotes@montgomerycountypa.gov

Philadelphia County

Elections

Philadelphia County Board of Elections

142 City Hall

1400 JFK Blvd.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107

Phone: (215) 686-3469

Voter Registration

Voter Registration Office

520 N Columbus Blvd.

5th Floor

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19123

Phone: (215) 686-1590

