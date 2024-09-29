What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Every election, tens of thousands people serve as poll workers at Pennsylvania’s more than 9,000 polling places.

Poll workers’ duties include setting up, running and closing down polling stations. They also ensure all registered voters cast their ballot without any issues. It’s an important civic duty that comes with some financial compensation.

If you’re interested in being a poll worker in the commonwealth, here’s everything you need to know.

Who can apply?

Pennsylvanians 18 years and older can apply to work the polls in the county where they are registered to vote.

Students who are 17 years old can apply as well, but have to fulfill a few additional requirements. You must be a United States citizen and must be enrolled in a secondary school and must have good academic standing.

With very few exceptions, government officials and employees are not eligible to be poll workers. If you’re a candidate on the ballot, you’re also ineligible to apply.

How can I apply?

If you’re a registered voter 18 years or older, you can fill out an interest form online. You’ll be asked to provide your address and indicate your willingness to travel within the county on Election Day. You’ll also be asked about your language skills and any other relevant experience. Once submitted, your form will be shared with your county’s election office.

Students who are 17 years old can also fill out the student poll worker interest form online. You’ll be asked to provide the same information as on the registered voters’ form. If accepted, you’ll also need to provide permission from your principal and parent/guardian.

There’s no specific deadline to apply, but you have to attend mandatory training before Election Day, so the sooner you send in your form, the better.