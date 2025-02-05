Pa. Gov. Shapiro looks to legalize — and tax — marijuana to balance state budget

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In his third budget proposal, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has, once again, proposed legalizing recreational marijuana.

“Twenty-four states have already legalized adult-use cannabis. That includes almost every single one of our neighbors,” Shapiro told legislators as he presented his budget Tuesday afternoon, adding that as much as “60%” of customers in New Jersey, Maryland and New York are from the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvanians who want to buy cannabis are just driving across the border to one of our neighbors,” he said.

Shapiro said it was a “hard” decision to make “as a father of four and as the former chief law enforcement officer of this commonwealth,” but added that he “took the time to study it and understand the impacts.”

The governor argued that such legalization would generate $1.3 billion in new tax revenue over five years.

He also proposed regulating and taxing “so-called skill games” — slot machines found in bars and other establishments around the state. The governor’s office estimates that there are as many as 70,000 machines across the commonwealth.

Unlike the official lottery, they are unregulated and provide no tax benefits. Shapiro wants to tax them at a rate of 52% with 47% going to the General Fund and the rest to the Lottery Fund, which is used for programs that benefit older residents such as rent rebates, transportation subsidies, low-cost prescriptions and care services.

In total, the governor projects $8 billion in new revenue over the next five years.

Medicinal marijuana has been legal in Pennsylvania since 2016. Former Gov. Tom Wolf first proposed legalizing cannabis in 2019, but he was unsuccessful. Shapiro was similarly unsuccessful when he proposed it in his budget last year.