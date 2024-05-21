What are the deadlines I need to know?

Below are deadlines specific to voting in the primary election.

Deadline to register to vote: Monday, Oct. 21

Deadline to apply for a mail or absentee ballot: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

Deadline to return mail or absentee ballot: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 (postmarks do not count)

General Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Can I still register to vote?

Pennsylvanians must register to vote for the general election by Monday, Oct 21. They can find out whether they are registered to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Pennsylvania and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

Under state law, people who are incarcerated for felonies can’t vote. However, people who are serving time for lesser charges or are out on probation, parole or house arrest are eligible.

Can I still apply for a mail or absentee ballot?

Completed mail or absentee ballot applications must be received by county boards of elections by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Can I vote early in person?

Once ballots are ready, Pennsylvanians who are registered to vote may apply for mail ballots in person at their county board of elections offices, then complete and cast the ballots while there.

Pennsylvanians can also vote early in person by mail ballot through 8 p.m. on Election Day, as long as they have applied for a mail ballot before the deadline. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot in person is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

Where can I drop off my mail ballot?

For those who choose to vote by mail, counties are providing secure drop-box locations for ballots.

Once available, official drop-box locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, Montco and Philadelphia can be found online.

When must mail or absentee ballots be received?

Completed mail or absentee ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

If there isn’t enough time to mail the ballot, a voter can drop it off in person at their county elections office or, if available, at a county drop box.

Pennsylvanians can also vote early in person by mail ballot through 8 p.m. on Election Day, as long as they apply for a mail ballot before the deadline. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot in person is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?

Voters can check the status of their mail ballots online.

What if I want to vote in person?

Pennsylvanians who would prefer to vote the old-fashioned way can do so in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.

Where is my polling place?

Voters can find their polling places online.

What if I received an absentee or mail ballot but want to vote in person?

Voters who receive absentee or mail ballots can opt to vote in person on Election Day. To do so, voters must bring their ballots and the pre-addressed outer return envelopes to be voided. After they surrender their ballots and envelopes and sign a declaration, they can vote using a regular ballot.

What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?

Voters who request a mail ballot but don’t receive it, or don’t have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling places. The provisional ballots will be reviewed by the county board of elections post–Election Day to determine whether they will be counted.

Who is on the ballot?

Here’s a look at the major races, and who’s running for what:

President

For Democrats, Pennsylvania is considered a must-win to help President Joe Biden remain in the White House.

U.S. Senate

As U.S. Sen. Bob Casey runs for a fourth term, Democrats are trying to hold onto their narrow majority.

Attorney general

The attorney general is the state’s chief law enforcement official. They oversee hundreds of lawyers who prosecute cases — criminal and some civil — on behalf of state agencies and enforce consumer protection laws.

Attorney General Michelle Henry, who took over after Josh Shapiro left the AG’s office for the governorship, is not running.

Democrat Eugene DePasquale, former state auditor general and U.S. House candidate

Republican Dave Sunday, York County district attorney



State treasurer

The state treasurer manages tax revenues and other funds, pays state employees, makes disbursements for state agencies, oversees investments, manages a college savings program and runs other programs.

Democrats Erin McClelland, former addiction program director

Republican Stacy Garrity (incumbent)



Auditor general

The auditor is the state’s fiscal watchdog, conducting financial audits of state agencies, local governments, school districts, public pension programs and certain universities. The auditor also occasionally conducts performance audits of prisons and mental health centers.

Democrats Malcolm Kenyatta, state representative for the 181st district (Philadelphia)

Republican Timothy DeFoor (incumbent)



U.S. House

Voters will elect 17 candidates from the state’s 17 U.S. House districts to serve as representatives of Congress.

Not sure which U.S. House district you’re in? Enter your address to find out. Races for the districts below are within the Greater Philadelphia area: