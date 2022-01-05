The January 6 insurrection: the assault on our democracy and our deeply divided nation

A year after the violent January 6th attack on the US Capitol, in which 5 people died and over 60 police officers were injured, where does our democracy stand? Our electoral system is under assault, deep fractures and animosity cross political, cultural and racial lines, misinformation runs rampant and there is wide-spread distrust in institutions. We seem to be entering a dark time in our nation’s history, but are there lessons from the past that can offer hope?

This hour, we’ll talk with two historians about the legacy of the Capitol insurrection and what it tells us about the health of our nation and the state of our democracy. Emory University professor CAROL ANDERSON and KEVIN KRUSE, professor of history at Princeton University, join us. Then, Pennsylvania Congresswoman MADELEINE DEAN shares her reflections of that frightening day, when she and other lawmakers were in the Capitol certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory as the building came under attack.

Guests

Carol Anderson, Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University, author of The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America.

Kevin Kruse, Professor of history and director of the Center for Collaborative History at Princeton University. He’s the author, most recently, of Fault Lines: A History of America Since 1974, co-authored with Julian Zelizer.

Representative Madeleine Dean, a Democratic Congresswoman representing Pennsylvania’s Fourth Congressional District in Montgomery County.

Recommended reading

Philadelphia Inquirer, Rep. Madeleine Dean: I had hoped the tragedy of Jan. 6 would bring us together. I was wrong. – “The lies that stormed the Capitol remain a threat to our democracy.”

Vox, A year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, how does this end? – “we are in for a period of heightened struggle. Among the dire forecasts: hotly contested elections whose legitimacy is doubted by the losing side, massive street demonstrations, a paralyzed Congress, and even lethal violence among partisans.

NPR, 6 in 10 Americans say U.S. democracy is in crisis as the Big Lie takes root