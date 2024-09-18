Race to watch: Contested election for Pa. auditor general

Major party candidates

Republican incumbent Timothy DeFoor

DeFoor, 62, was first elected in 2020. He is the first Republican to hold the office in more than two decades. He is also the first Black person elected to statewide office.

“If someone was to write a book about my life it would be titled, ‘How did a shy kid who hated math end up being elected auditor general,’” DeFoor said.

Originally from Toledo, Ohio, DeFoor’s family moved to Harrisburg when his father transferred to work on an army depot in Pennsylvania. His mother worked the night shift as a nursing aide.

He said discussions with his parents influenced his decision to forge a career path in law enforcement and as an auditor. DeFoor earned his associate’s degree from Harrisburg Area Community College, his bachelor’s from the University of Pittsburgh and his master’s degree in project management from Harrisburg University.

DeFoor worked as a special investigator within the Pennsylvania Office of the Inspector General, a special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and a fraud investigator for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

“The lesson that I learned, number one, is to be patient, keep my mouth shut and listen,” DeFoor said. “My dad would always say if you’re always running your mouth, then you’re not really listening to anybody because you’re always running your mouth.”

In 2015, DeFoor was elected as the Dauphin County Controller where he established its first audit division and released its first retirement fund report. Because of his work, the county won its first award for financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association in 2017.

He said he ran for auditor general to “give back” to his community.

Since being sworn in 2021, he has publicized the financial shortfalls facing the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Additionally, he has uncovered financial irregularities in volunteer firefighter relief associations.

The Markle Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association specifically drew DeFoor’s attention. With almost $26,000 in funds missing, DeFoor referred the investigation to the Centre County District Attorney.

DeFoor’s office has prioritized financial literacy as a public education tool, traveling to classrooms across the state as part of the Be Money Smart initiative.

“In my opinion, financial literacy needs to be taught in every school in Pennsylvania from kindergarten through 12th grade,” DeFoor said.

In August, DeFoor’s office released an audit, about a “lack of oversight” by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services that allowed pharmacy benefit managers to overcharge for prescription drugs.

DeFoor faced pushback from education leaders over his “shell game” accusations directed at suburban public schools. Some deemed his report “clumsy.” His choice to eliminate the office’s school audit bureau garnered negative attention. He defended his decision as a way to maximize resources.

“We are still performing school audits. We’ve just transformed how we perform them,” he said. “We’re getting more into how are they performing with taxpayer dollars that’s supposed to check-the-box audits.”

His swearing-in ceremony was not without controversy, either. In 2021, DeFoor declined to publicly affirm the results of the 2020 election with the exception of his own race.

“So let me say this first and foremost, the election of 2020 was fair,” DeFoor said. “Joe Biden won. Donald Trump lost. I’ve said that numerous times, so while the criticism is still out there — I don’t know why it’s still out there when I’ve said very publicly that the election was fair — I have no doubt coming into 2024 that the election is going to be fair as well.”

He called Pennsylvania’s election system “transparent” and “sound.”

DeFoor is running his re-election campaign on eliminating “wasteful” government spending and closing the “honor system” loophole.

“I have unique qualifications and unique experiences. I’ve audited on the county level, state level, federal government and in the private sector,” DeFoor said.

He has the endorsement of the Pennsylvania Republican Party.

“This is the same type of work I’ve been doing — I’m going to age myself for 30 plus years — and I’m doing it because I care and it goes back to those conversations that I had with my parents,” DeFoor said.