Philly’s Malcolm Kenyatta beats Mark Pinsley in Pa. auditor general primary vote
North Philly Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta has secured the Democratic nomination to face incumbent Timothy DeFoor in the November general election.
Malcolm Kenyatta emerged as the Democratic primary winner in the race to be Pennsylvania’s auditor general — and will face Republican incumbent Timothy DeFoor in November’s general election.
Pennsylvania’s auditor general serves as the state’s “chief fiscal watchdog,” ensuring tax dollars are properly managed and spent.
Kenyatta was elected in 2018, becoming the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in either chamber of the state General Assembly. The Democratic lawmaker’s campaign vows to rebuild the school audit bureau, create the state’s first Bureau of Labor and Worker Protections and increase transparency on how hospital nonprofits and long-term care providers use tax dollars.
He currently chairs the elections subcommittee of the State Government Committee and serves on the Commerce and Finance committees. President Joe Biden selected Kenyatta among the 17 speakers delivering a keynote address during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
In 2023, Kenyatta launched an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate. Biden appointed Kenyatta as a member of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans.
The Pennsylvania Democratic Party officially endorsed Kenyatta.
He will face GOP incumbent Timothy DeFoor in the November general. DeFoor was elected in 2020 and became the first Republican to hold the position in 20 years. His reelection campaign centers around addressing “wasteful” government spending and ending the “honor system” loophole to increase transparency.
During his term, DeFoor has publicized the financial shortfalls facing the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and uncovered financial irregularities in volunteer firefighter relief associations, such as the Gregg Township Firemen’s Relief Association in Centre County, which was missing nearly $26,000.
DeFoor has faced criticism since being elected, including his decision to dissolve the office’s school audit bureau—a move he said was to maximize resources. DeFoor also refused to publicly affirm the results of the 2020 election—with the exception of his own race.
Before serving as auditor general, DeFoor worked as a special investigator within the Pennsylvania Office of the Inspector General, a special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and a fraud investigator for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
DeFoor has been officially endorsed by the Pennsylvania Republican Party.
The auditor general serves as the “chief fiscal watchdog” of the Çommonwealth — ensuring state tax dollars are properly managed and spent. From performing audits to attestation engagements, the auditor general is central to holding the government accountable for taxpayer dollars.
Kenyatta also emerged as the winner in the Democratic primary for the 181st state House of Representatives district. In Pennsylvania, candidates can run for a state-wide and a district seat at the same time.
Alongside the auditor general position, the attorney general and treasurer seats make up the three state executive offices up for election in 2024.
The general election will be held on November 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day to register to vote is October 21. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is October 29.
