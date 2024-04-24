What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Malcolm Kenyatta emerged as the Democratic primary winner in the race to be Pennsylvania’s auditor general — and will face Republican incumbent Timothy DeFoor in November’s general election.

Pennsylvania’s auditor general serves as the state’s “chief fiscal watchdog,” ensuring tax dollars are properly managed and spent.

Kenyatta was elected in 2018, becoming the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in either chamber of the state General Assembly. The Democratic lawmaker’s campaign vows to rebuild the school audit bureau, create the state’s first Bureau of Labor and Worker Protections and increase transparency on how hospital nonprofits and long-term care providers use tax dollars.

He currently chairs the elections subcommittee of the State Government Committee and serves on the Commerce and Finance committees. President Joe Biden selected Kenyatta among the 17 speakers delivering a keynote address during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.