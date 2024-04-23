Several row offices are up for election in 2024 — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer. In the race for attorney general, seven candidates are on the ballot for Pennsylvania’s primary election. Incumbent Democratic Michelle Henry is not running to retain the office, but five Democrats and two Republicans are in the fray to be Pennsylvania’s next attorney general. Forward Party candidate Eric Settle has also entered the race, however, there is no guarantee he ends up on the ballot in November.

The victors of each primary will face each other in the general election.

History of the office

The attorney general is the highest-ranking law enforcement official in Pennsylvania. While the position existed as early as 1643 in the colony of New Sweden, it later became enshrined in the state constitution in 1776. Prior to 1980, the office was an appointed position.

Tasked with prosecuting organized crime and public corruption, the attorney general represents the Commonwealth in legal battles and leads statewide and multi-county investigating grand juries, among a laundry list of other duties. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General employs hundreds of attorneys, investigators and other staff.

Democratic Attorney General Michelle Henry currently holds the office. Gov. Josh Shapiro tapped Henry to finish out his second term after he became governor in 2022.

