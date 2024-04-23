LIVE • Updated 31 mins ago
Election 2024 updates: Pa. voters head to the polls; crowded AG race on the ballot
Election 2024 updates: Pa. voters head to the polls; crowded AG race on the ballot
Election Day dispatches
-
Voters are headed to the polls in Pennsylvania
Updated 7 hours ago
-
Still have your Pa. mail ballot? You can hand it in today
Updated 1 hour ago
-
Cure your ballot: Hundreds of Philly mail voters still have a chance to fix errors
Updated 2 hours ago
-
Race to watch: Pa.’s crowded primary election for attorney general
Updated 38 mins ago
-
When will votes be counted?
Updated 4 hours ago
Several row offices are up for election in 2024 — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer. In the race for attorney general, seven candidates are on the ballot for Pennsylvania’s primary election. Incumbent Democratic Michelle Henry is not running to retain the office, but five Democrats and two Republicans are in the fray to be Pennsylvania’s next attorney general. Forward Party candidate Eric Settle has also entered the race, however, there is no guarantee he ends up on the ballot in November.
The victors of each primary will face each other in the general election.
History of the office
The attorney general is the highest-ranking law enforcement official in Pennsylvania. While the position existed as early as 1643 in the colony of New Sweden, it later became enshrined in the state constitution in 1776. Prior to 1980, the office was an appointed position.
Tasked with prosecuting organized crime and public corruption, the attorney general represents the Commonwealth in legal battles and leads statewide and multi-county investigating grand juries, among a laundry list of other duties. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General employs hundreds of attorneys, investigators and other staff.
Democratic Attorney General Michelle Henry currently holds the office. Gov. Josh Shapiro tapped Henry to finish out his second term after he became governor in 2022.
More than 895,000 mail ballots were requested for the 2024 primary election in Pennsylvania. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 71% of ballots had been returned.
Still holding onto yours? There are several ways to turn it in. Here’s what to know:
Mail ballot drop-off locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, Montco, and Philly can be found online.
If you have a mail ballot but prefer to vote in person, bring your ballot (and the envelopes it came with) and surrender it to a poll worker. Once you’ve surrendered your mail ballot and signed a declaration, you can cast a regular ballot.
If you requested a mail ballot but didn’t receive one, head to your polling place and ask for a provisional ballot. After Election Day, officials will verify you didn’t already vote by mail and count your ballot.
Mail ballots must be delivered to a drop box or county election officials by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. Mail ballots postmarked by the deadline, but not yet received, do not count.
Mt. Airy and Germantown are typically hotspots for voter turnout. But so far, polling places aren’t seeing the volume they’ve come to expect.
“I’ve never seen it this slow,” said judge of elections Michael Bryant inside Summit Presbyterian Church. “This is terrible.”
A couple hours after polls opened, less than a dozen voters had cast ballots in Bryant’s division. The first voter didn’t show until after 8 a.m., he said.
Turnout in Anthony Dunston’s division was slightly better, but the voting booths inside Lovett Library were nearly empty.
And Dunston doesn’t expect things to pick up. “We probably won’t get more than 10-15% of voters coming out today,” he said.
Those who did come out to vote were driven by the top of the ticket — the presidential primary.
Rachel Popik votes in every election, but President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war provided some extra motivation.
As part of a larger political effort, Popik voted “uncommitted” instead of backing Biden.
“Just to make a point to show that we’re unsatisfied with him and his actions right now,” said Popik outside the library.
Germantown resident Charlene Smith traveled to Mastery Charter School’s Pickett Campus specifically to vote for Biden. She also wanted to send a message, but not about Israel.
“I’m sick of the ways things are going on in this world, especially when they say women don’t have the right to whatever they wanna do with their bodies,” said Smith.
“I don’t want Trump to get in,” she added.
This dispatch originally appeared on WHYY’s Billy Penn.
Did you cast a mail or absentee ballot for the April 23 primary election? Check the lists of names below to make sure there isn’t a problem with the ballot you sent in. If there is, you have a chance to fix it and make sure your vote counts.
The Board of Elections, aka the City Commissioners, released two lists over the weekend. One is of 231 Philly mail voters whose identification it hasn’t been able to verify. The other is of 1,755 voters whose ballots had certain errors, such as no signature on the exterior envelope.
There’s still time to fix the problems, but it’s important to act quickly, especially for voters in the second list with ballot errors. They have to remedy the mistakes before voting ends on Tuesday at 8 p.m., while those on the first list have until next Monday.
Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primaries will cement the lineup for a high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick, a contest that is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and could help decide control of the Senate next year.
Casey, seeking his fourth term, is perhaps Pennsylvania’s best-known politician and a stalwart of the presidential swing state’s Democratic Party — the son of a former two-term governor and Pennsylvania’s longest-ever serving Democrat in the Senate.
McCormick is a two-time Senate challenger, a former hedge fund CEO and Pennsylvania native who spent $14 million of his own money only to lose narrowly to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022’s seven-way GOP primary. Oz then lost to Democratic Sen. John Fetterman in a pivotal Senate contest.
This time around, McCormick has consolidated the party around his candidacy and is backed by a super PAC that’s already reported raising more than $20 million, much of it from securities-trading billionaires.
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.
Election experts in Pennsylvania expect largely smooth sailing at the polls this week, anticipating the unofficial results for most races on the April 23 ballot will be available on election night.
Pennsylvania has been holding elections using no-excuse mail voting since 2019, and the state has steadily moved from persistent delays in reporting results to relatively quick turnarounds. This has been accomplished mostly thanks to workers’ increasing familiarity with the mail process, and state grants allowing counties to upgrade their equipment.
“I would expect almost all counties to be able to report an overwhelming number of those ballots on election night,” said Jeff Greenburg, a former Mercer County election director who now works for the good-government group Committee of Seventy. He added that “there could be a few that stretch into Wednesday.”
Voters across Pennsylvania are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in the 2024 primary election. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Reporters from WHYY News and Billy Penn are following each of the major campaigns — including the crowded race for attorney general.
As Election Day unfolds, follow WHYY News’ live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App, and WHYY-FM.
