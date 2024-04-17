This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Congressman Brendan Boyle, the brother of Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle, issued a statement Tuesday saying his sibling suffers from a “very serious mental health condition.”

The statement was issued a day after an arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Boyle for allegedly violating a protection from abuse order.

Kevin Boyle had not yet turned himself in as of Wednesday afternoon.

In the statement, Congressman Brendan Boyle says Kevin’s mental illness “has been a nightmare for our family.”

“Like any family who has a beloved member with a serious health issue, we are doing the best we can to help him get better,” the congressman said.