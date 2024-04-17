Arrest warrant issued for Pennsylvania state Rep. Kevin Boyle
The warrant is for a violation of a protection from abuse order. Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and has served in the House since 2011.
Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and has served in the House since 2011.
Action News has reached out to his team for a response as we work to get more information on the arrest warrant.
He made news earlier this year when a social media video apparently showed him intoxicated at a bar. He is reportedly heard threatening to use his position to close the establishment and refusing to leave.
Boyle said he was “seeking help” after that incident.
He is a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree from La Salle University and a master’s degree from Harvard.
Boyle is the younger brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle.
