Arrest warrant issued for Pennsylvania state Rep. Kevin Boyle

The warrant is for a violation of a protection from abuse order. Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and has served in the House since 2011.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 16, 2024
State Rep. Kevin Boyle stands behind a podium

State Rep. Kevin Boyle of Philadelphia. (Commonwealth Media Services)

Action News has learned through multiple sources that an arrest warrant has been issued for Pa. state Rep. Kevin Boyle.

The warrant is for a violation of a protection from abuse order.

Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and has served in the House since 2011.

Action News has reached out to his team for a response as we work to get more information on the arrest warrant.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

He made news earlier this year when a social media video apparently showed him intoxicated at a bar. He is reportedly heard threatening to use his position to close the establishment and refusing to leave.

Boyle said he was “seeking help” after that incident.

Related Content

He is a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree from La Salle University and a master’s degree from Harvard.

Boyle is the younger brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate