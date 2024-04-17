Action News has learned through multiple sources that an arrest warrant has been issued for Pa. state Rep. Kevin Boyle.

The warrant is for a violation of a protection from abuse order.

Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and has served in the House since 2011.

Action News has reached out to his team for a response as we work to get more information on the arrest warrant.

He made news earlier this year when a social media video apparently showed him intoxicated at a bar. He is reportedly heard threatening to use his position to close the establishment and refusing to leave.

Boyle said he was “seeking help” after that incident.