The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jason Lawson, Falls Township public works director, with multiple felonies, including theft, forgery and receipt of stolen property.

Officials began investigating Lawson in March after receiving a complaint that he was using township funds to buy personal items.

According to the charges, Lawson made tax-free purchases at Home Depot and a car dealership totaling more than $9,000. He then allegedly forged documentation to conceal the use of funds, the affidavit said.