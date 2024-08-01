Falls Township public works director charged with theft, forgery
A spokesperson from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Lawson was arraigned Wednesday, with bail set at $100,000 unsecured.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jason Lawson, Falls Township public works director, with multiple felonies, including theft, forgery and receipt of stolen property.
Officials began investigating Lawson in March after receiving a complaint that he was using township funds to buy personal items.
According to the charges, Lawson made tax-free purchases at Home Depot and a car dealership totaling more than $9,000. He then allegedly forged documentation to conceal the use of funds, the affidavit said.
The Home Depot purchases included home renovation supplies. The affidavit said that Lawson is “in the business of flipping homes in the lower Bucks County area.”
A spokesperson from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Lawson was arraigned Wednesday, with bail set at $100,000 unsecured.
No attorney was listed as representing Lawson in Pennsylvania court records.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.