A warrant for charges that a Democratic state representative from Philadelphia violated a protective order was withdrawn Monday — a day before he faces a contested primary — because police and prosecutors said they determined no such active protective order had been in place.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said a detective had sought the warrant against Rep. Kevin Boyle with information that was not false or fake but had “a piece missing.”

“I did not want to let this day go by having been able to confirm this morning that the protection order was no longer in effect as of the dates in question. I didn’t want this date to go by without correcting that fact,” Krasner said.

A phone message seeking comment was left for an attorney who a former Boyle defense attorney indicated currently represents Boyle. Boyle did not respond to a text seeking comment.

Krasner said he had information regarding the mistake he was not able or willing to disclose. He said he plans to assess in the near future whether “there might be next steps.”