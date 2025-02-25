From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Five additional suspects have been charged in connection with the April 2024 shooting during an Eid al-Fitr celebration attended by roughly 1,000 people in West Philadelphia.

At the time of the shooting near the Philadelphia Masjid, five people were taken into custody, including a 15-year-old who was shot in the arm and leg by a responding officer.

Now, an additional five people have been arrested and charged with the production and straw purchase of several firearms, including one used in the April shooting. The five charged include three adults and two juveniles, accused of participating in a scheme to manufacture the “ghost gun” used in the incident.

The incident was apparently a retaliatory shooting for an incident that happened at another part of the city and was not related to religion.

“They were manufacturing guns in Delaware County that were used in this terrible crime in Philadelphia County and they will face justice here,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. “We are big believers in deep-dive investigations. We are big believers in not stopping at the initial arrest.”