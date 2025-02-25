5 more arrested in connection with 2024 Eid al-Fitr shooting in West Philadelphia
An additional five suspects have been charged with procuring the guns used in the shooting near the Philadelphia Masjid last April.
Five additional suspects have been charged in connection with the April 2024 shooting during an Eid al-Fitr celebration attended by roughly 1,000 people in West Philadelphia.
At the time of the shooting near the Philadelphia Masjid, five people were taken into custody, including a 15-year-old who was shot in the arm and leg by a responding officer.
Now, an additional five people have been arrested and charged with the production and straw purchase of several firearms, including one used in the April shooting. The five charged include three adults and two juveniles, accused of participating in a scheme to manufacture the “ghost gun” used in the incident.
The incident was apparently a retaliatory shooting for an incident that happened at another part of the city and was not related to religion.
“They were manufacturing guns in Delaware County that were used in this terrible crime in Philadelphia County and they will face justice here,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. “We are big believers in deep-dive investigations. We are big believers in not stopping at the initial arrest.”
Krasner assured people that the Masjid is safe and that he will personally attend Eid al-Fitr this year with several of his deputies and others.
“It’s safe, and we are going to make sure it’s safe,” Krasner said.
Krasner said one of the guns used in the shooting was a privately manufactured gun, better known as a ghost gun.
Ghost guns are assembled from parts purchased on the internet that can be easily assembled but do not contain a serial number, which makes them traceable. The guns can then be transferred to someone who is not able to buy one legally.
Imam Jamil Abdullah of the Philadelphia Masjid thanked the DA’s office for following up on the incident and said they are not holding anything against the families of those who were involved in the original shooting.
“We have to realize that it wasn’t those that had participated in that Eid festivity. And we just want to remind everyone that we want you to come out. We’re not intimidated. We don’t have any trauma. At least the leadership, we don’t have trauma, we know that our faith is in Almighty God.”
Krasner would not rule out additional arrests in the incident.
