Thirty-five years ago, Bilal Qayyum began working to promote peace and prevent gun violence in Philadelphia. At the time, he says gang-related violence was rampant. In response, he established the Father’s Day Rally Committee, an anti-gun and anti-violence group aiming to counter negative perceptions with positive images of Black men.

“During the time when we started the campaign,” said Qayyum, director of the organization. “We realized in our meeting that we all were fathers. And that’s where the name came from.”

On the Saturday before Father’s Day in June 1989, about 300 men gathered at Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia to hear local speakers highlight the positive work underway in their communities.

“We were one of the first groups in this city that actually raised the issue around violence in particular as it relates to the Black community,” Qayyum said.

Fast forward to 2024, and while homicides have declined, Qayyum told WHYY News that the proliferation of firearms still threatens public safety.

One relatively recent phenomenon is the appearance of “ghost guns,” firearms built from kits or accessible parts and put together by an individual. Federally licensed gun manufacturers must place a serial number on every firearm, so it can be tracked. Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers. The gun-control group Everytown says, “Ghost guns are the fastest-growing gun safety problem facing our country.”

Last year, Qayyum’s organization partnered with the Philadelphia Police Department for the city’s gun buyback program, aimed at getting firearms off the streets.

“This guy came in and he turned in five ghost guns,” Qayyum said. “This is wild, but the way we do gun buybacks, you turn in the gun, no question asked.”