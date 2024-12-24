A triptych of criminal charges paints a searing, sometimes disparate portrait of the man accused of ambushing and killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson as the executive arrived at a Manhattan hotel for his company’s annual investor conference.

Filed separately in state courts in New York and Pennsylvania, and a federal court in Manhattan, and totaling 20 counts, the charges brand Luigi Mangione as both a terrorist and a stalker, accuse him of carrying a ghost gun and a fake ID, and enable prosecutors to seek life in state prison and the federal death penalty.

On Monday, in the last of three court appearances in five days, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate pleaded not guilty in New York state court to an indictment charging him with 11 counts in connection with the Dec. 4 killing, including murder as a crime of terrorism.

Mangione’s state court arraignment followed back-to-back hearings last Thursday in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested Dec. 9, and in federal court in Manhattan, where a judge ordered him jailed without bail on murder, gun and stalking charges.

Mangione’s lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, has argued that the terrorism allegations in the state case and stalking charges in the federal complaint appear to be at odds. Prosecutors are treating him “like a human ping-pong ball and “some sort of spectacle,” she said in court Monday.

Here’s a look at the cases and the charges involved:

New York: 11 counts including a terrorism offense

Mangione’s state court indictment alleges he killed Thompson to “intimidate or coerce” a group of people and influence government policy “by intimidation or coercion.”

It includes three counts of murder, alleging Mangione killed “in furtherance of terrorism,” as an act of terrorism and with intent, and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is prosecuting the case, said last week that the midtown Manhattan ambush “was a killing that was intended to evoke terror.”