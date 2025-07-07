3 people killed, 10 others injured in Grays Ferry mass shooting
The mass shooting comes on the heels of another in South Philadelphia that left eight people injured over the weekend.
Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly mass shooting that left three people dead and 10 others injured in the Grays Ferry section of the city.
The shots broke out just before 1 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.
Police say they were actively monitoring the block for reports of large gatherings and loud music earlier in the weekend. Multiple arrests were made throughout the weekend.
Police were responding to a nearby call when they heard the gunfire. When they arrived on scene they found 13 shooting victims, three of whom have died.
Investigators say it is not yet clear what led to the shooting.
Police Commissioner Bethel said, “This is coward stuff, you see the size of this block … individuals just shooting randomly into houses, into cars, children are here. I mean, this is coward, wannabe thug stuff. You know, this is something … it’s hard to understand why individuals engage in this behavior, but as we do in all of our investigations, we will get to the root cause and we will bring those individuals to justice.”
Police say they transported eight of the 13 victims. Two of the victims were juveniles. The juveniles are expected to be OK.
Many of the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and as of 6 a.m. Monday, there was a heavy police presence and crowd gathered outside the hospital.
Police do not have much information on any suspect or suspects.
At least one person with a weapon was taken into custody. Their exact involvement is unknown at the time. Police believe there were multiple shooters involved.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
