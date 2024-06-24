This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police have arrested one of the suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured seven people earlier this week.

Video captured three male suspects pull up in a car, and at least one of them fired 17 gunshots down the block on Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. on North Bambrey Street in North Philadelphia.

The victims, who are between the ages of 16 and 46, were all shot while standing outside. Police say one is in critical condition, while the rest are stable at an area hospital.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle used in the shooting on the 6300 block of Magnolia Street in East Mt. Airy on Thursday morning. It was described as a 2004 to 2008 charcoal gray Acura TSX. Around 10 a.m., undercover officers spotted one of the suspects trying to enter the vehicle and took him in for questioning.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Tyheed Harvey on Friday night. He is now facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses.

“This senseless blatant disregard for life has no place in our city,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. “The swift response and diligent work of our officers and Shooting Investigations Group Detectives have led to a significant arrest with more to come.