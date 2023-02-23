Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Youth from all over the city gathered at the Philadelphia Masjid for the Youth Gun Violence Prevention Summit last Saturday.

Nearly a dozen speakers led panels and breakout sessions, and attendees were encouraged to connect with resources focused on mental health, civic engagement, co-victim support, art therapy, and more.

Movita Johnson-Harrell founded The Charles Foundation, an organization committed to advocacy, conflict resolution, and violence interruption. The foundation is named after one of two sons Johnson-Harrel lost to gun violence. She opened the morning with gun violence statistics from 2022.

“[There were] 516 homicides in Philadelphia. We had 1,761 nonfatal shootings. Who’s dying? Our Black sons are dying, and that’s why we do this work. This is for y’all!” she said, gesturing to the room.