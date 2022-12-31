This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting

Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch.

City efforts to deter gun violence in 2022 yielded some success, but the year-in-review proves there is room for improvement. While Philadelphia saw 7% fewer homicides in 2022, the city met the grim milestone of 500-plus homicides for the second year in a row. As of December 29, there were 514 homicides, a distance from the record-high 562 homicides recorded in 2021.

Contention and disagreements between the parties tasked with handling the issue ranged from City Hall to the mayor’s office, and beyond to other city and state institutions and organizations.

Shootings of public workers, rising violence both in and around area schools, and multiple lawsuits between Philadelphia and Harrisburg over gun control measures kept the topic top of mind, but those constant incidents may have prevented opportunity for long and deep consideration.

Amid the climate in which every side clamored for action, the Republican-led state House impeached Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner for policies they allege contributed to an increase in crime in Philadelphia.

Memorials honoring those lost to gun violence expanded during the year, including a garden at the CHOP hospital, a photographic exhibition in Saunders Park, and the release of several documentaries.

Additionally, the panic-inducing mass shooting on South Street and Mayor Jim Kenney’s response to a Ben Franklin Parkway shooting both added to the strained mood. The mayors’ comments, including his statement, “I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time,” led to heavy criticism from fellow politicians and citizens.

Then-Councilmember Cherelle Parker — and others — called for Kenney’s resignation after those Parkway comments. “I think the mayor’s comments were asinine,” Parker said.

“I called him. And I told him that if you can feel this way, imagine how Philadelphians who don’t have the ability to check out feel.”