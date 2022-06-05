3 dead, 11 injured after shooting on South Street in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

It all happened shortly before midnight when police on patrol heard numerous gunshots from the 200 block of South Street.

Those officers saw several active shooters firing into a crowd, Inspector D F Pace said during an early Sunday morning news conference.

One of those officers fired at one of the shooters. It’s unclear if that suspect was hit, Pace said.

However, that suspect dropped his weapon and fled.

At least two guns were recovered from the scene, and Pace said one of them had an extended magazine.

‘Numerous’ shell casings were found along the 200 and 300 blocks.

In all, 14 people were hit by gunfire. Of those victims, three people are dead and 11 more are wounded.