Philly residents and politicians to Mayor Kenney: You can resign

The mayor’s words didn’t surprise him, Glasgow added. “From what we see in the community, he’s asleep at the wheel,” Glasgow said. “He woke up last night and said what was on his heart. Anybody who knows, knows.”

Several of Kenney’s fellow elected officials, including some who are likely preparing to run for mayor themselves, are also calling for his resignation.

“I think the mayor’s comments were asinine,” said District 9 Councilmember Cherelle Parker, a likely mayoral candidate in 2023. “I called him. And I told him that if you can feel this way, imagine how Philadelphians who don’t have the ability to check out feel.”

Kenney made his comments a few hours after gunshots disrupted the Welcome America finale on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, grazing two police officers but not injuring anyone seriously.

Speaking to the media outside Jefferson Hospital shortly after midnight, the mayor decried Pennsylvania Republicans’ refusal to let the city set its own, stricter gun laws, and said the prevalence of firearms in the U.S. is “crazy.” Asked how concerned he was about hosting big events, he said “I’m concerned every single day. There’s not an event or a day where I don’t lay on my back and look at the ceiling and worry about stuff.

“I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time,” Kenney said. “I’ll be happy when I’m not here, when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff.”

‘Let me be clear, I’m incredibly grateful to be mayor’

It remains unclear where the Fourth of July shots came from, and whether they were celebratory or intentional, but they caused a panic at the time. Crowds of people ran from the area surrounding the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Eakins Oval, streaming through the nearby streets. The Parkway remained closed Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kenney issued a statement saying he wanted to “clarify” his comments, which he said he made in “a late-night, overwhelming moment of frustration.”

“Let me be clear, I’m incredibly grateful to be mayor of this great city and for the people who elected me to lead,” Kenney said. “I care deeply about the safety of our residents and the future of our city, and that’s why I’m disappointed with how I conveyed my sentiments last night. I made Philadelphians feel like I don’t care, and that cannot be further from the truth.”