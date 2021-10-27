As critics slam him on gun violence, Philly DA Larry Krasner looks past election to next term

It’s extremely likely that come Nov. 2, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will win another four years as the city’s top prosecutor.

Sitting in his Center City office about a week before the general election, in which he’ll face Republican defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr., Krasner wasn’t sweating it. “It’s going to be close,” he whispers sarcastically when the subject comes up, with the confidence of a man who knows his city overwhelmingly prefers Democrats.

If not his race, there are things Krasner says he is thinking about very seriously: namely, how to approach his second term as a staunch progressive, anti-mass incarceration prosecutor amid a historic spike in gun violence.

Many of Krasner’s decisions since he took office have been controversial. He has gotten rid of bail for a host of minor crimes, and says the office has almost totally stopped charging juveniles as adults. They no longer charge for prostitution, or for possession of buprenorphine or marijuana. The department website prominently displays statistics it considers key to its mission: Compared to the previous DA term, the office has imposed 24,000 fewer years of incarceration and 102,000 fewer years of supervised probation or parole. In addition, there have been 23 exonerations of people serving sentences for which he says a review found insufficient evidence.

Critics often cite the same facts when explaining what’s driving the rise of certain violent crime in the city — namely gun homicides, which also increased in many other cities across the country during the pandemic.

An ongoing point of contention, for instance, between Krasner, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney, is whether Krasner’s prosecutors have been aggressive enough in seeking penalties for people caught illegally carrying guns. Both Kenney and Outlaw have said conviction rates for those crimes are too low, and say they believe that’s making neighborhoods more dangerous. So far this year, 450 people have been killed in homicides in the city. That number was 399 at the same time last year, and 283 in 2019.

Krasner acknowledges that conviction rates for illegal gun possession fell from 63% to 49% between 2017 (just before his tenure began) and 2019, the last year before the pandemic delayed trials and threw conviction rates into disarray.

He thinks some of that change was good — the office kept select offenders from conviction by routing them through a diversion program meant to reduce incarceration. He pins much of the rest of the decline on police giving him weak cases.

His challenger, Peruto, has attributed the rise in violence to the city’s trend away from stop-and-frisk policies. Kranser says it’s possible that shift has at least partly caused his office’s lower conviction rate in gun possession cases. Police, he says, have largely replaced random searches of individuals with searches of cars during traffic stops, which can produce less clear evidence of gun ownership. He thinks it’s all bad — and adds, he doesn’t think simple gun possession necessarily leads to violence anyway. He’d rather see police improve their rate of solving shootings.

“I would love to see the police department — and I’ve told them this — use wiretaps,” he said. “Let’s take a serious investigative effort here, as opposed to, ‘Gee, there’s some Black kids, let’s search them. Oh my, there’s some Black kids in a car. Let’s search the car.’”

It’s just one example of the differences Krasner has with other key leaders he needs to work with, including Outlaw, in order to achieve his goal of stemming violence while reducing mass incarceration in the city.

The DA seems emboldened by the debate. And despite not winning support from city Democratic Party leaders in the primary, with challenger Carlos Vega getting backing from Democrats including former Gov. Ed Rendell, Krasner takes his resounding victory in that race as a mandate. Contemplating his likely second term, he mostly comes to one conclusion: Stay the course.

“We have to continue to do what we said we would do, what we promised we would do,” he said. “We did all kinds of stuff that was unexpected … and we [won the primary] because people want us to keep doing what we’re doing. And that is primarily where we are going to go.”