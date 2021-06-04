Police experimenting with less ‘stop and frisk’ policing in Northwest Philadelphia

A federal judge has ordered the Philadelphia Police Department to test what happens when officers reduce “stop and frisk” policing for so-called quality of life offenses like littering, panhandling, and carrying open liquor containers.

The pilot project, part of an ongoing court case, comes nearly three months after a group of civil rights attorneys asked U.S. District Judge John Padova to order the city to halt these stops because they are rife with racial disparities.

“There’s nothing that we, on our side, anticipate could be a major problem, ” said David Rudovsky, whose law firm filed the motion in March along with the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

The pilot will run for three months in the 14th Police District, which was selected for its racial and socioeconomic diversity. The district covers parts of the city that have majority white and higher-income residents, such as Chestnut Hill, as well as majority Black and low-income residents, such as Germantown.

Under the order, officers who observe or respond to reports of quality-of-life offenses will be instructed to ask people to stop what they’re doing and move along. During these so-called “mere encounters,” officers would not ask for identification or run a background check.

If the individual refuses to comply, only then may the officer conduct an official stop. These must be in line with departmental guidelines, which require the officer to have “reasonable suspicion” or probable cause that someone has broken the law.

The pilot is expected to start sometime after June 30, according to the order. At the conclusion of the project, Rudovsky’s team and the police department will independently review and audit the results, then discuss the respective reports to determine whether the pilot should be expanded citywide, modified, or scrapped entirely.

“We think this will be a model and we’ll move on from there,” Rudovsky told WHYY News.

Judge Padova’s order also instructs the police department to develop a plan and protocols to hold accountable and discipline officers who demonstrate a pattern of making racially-biased stops, as well as reward officers who do not have that track record.

The goal is to codify the plan and those protocols into a new accountability directive or departmental regulation. It would add to the PPD’s current rules designed to address racial bias.