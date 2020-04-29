Nearly a decade after the Philadelphia Police Department entered into a federal consent decree aimed at reform, city cops are still conducting too many stops and frisks without reasonable suspicion, according to a new report from the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

“The fact that we are still struggling to eliminate illegal stops, that we are looking at such racial disparities, is really disappointing. It’s certainly not what we hoped and honestly it’s not what the people of Philadelphia deserve,” said Deputy Legal Director Mary Catherine Roper.

The report, the tenth since civil rights attorneys began auditing police data under the court-ordered settlement agreement, analyzes a random sample of 3,933 stops made during the second half of 2019.

It finds that 16% of stops in the sample were unlawful, the same percentage found in a random sample from the first half of 2018, the last time the ACLU reported on the city’s compliance with the consent decree.

The percentage of illegal frisks, however, increased compared to 2018.

While the total number of pat downs decreased, the latest report shows that 32% of them were done without reasonable suspicion. An officer must “reasonably believe” that a suspect is armed and dangerous before he or she can frisk them.

During the first half of 2018, the ACLU found that 21% of frisks included in a random sample were illegal, and that officers very rarely seized any contraband, including drugs and guns.

For example, only 30 firearms were recovered, meaning the frisks produced weapons less than 1% of the time.

“We recognize that legitimate stops, especially for quality of life violations, are less likely to disclose contraband than in stops for violent offenses or weapon possession, but such low hit-rates remain troubling,” the authors wrote.