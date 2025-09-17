From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Immigrant rights advocates gathered outside the Bucks County Courthouse on Tuesday as a judge began weighing whether the county sheriff’s participation in the controversial 287(g) program that expands local law enforcement authority to enforce federal immigration laws should be halted.

Advocates called for an end to Sheriff Fred Harran’s partnership with federal immigration authorities. Although the issue is now in the hands of a court, several dozen residents and activists said that they felt the need to continue to bring attention to the issue.

“When we talk about protecting the civil rights and liberties of our immigrant neighbors, the world is on fire,” said Danitra Sherman, deputy advocacy and policy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania. “And I feel like in order for us to create change, we really have to do that in a collective effort and show that our power is in our numbers.”

The rally, led by Bucks County Indivisible and Make the Road Pennsylvania, drew several dozen supporters with signs, music and speeches from community leaders. Organizers said the 287(g) program — which deputizes local officers to carry out certain federal immigration functions — puts immigrant communities at risk and burdens taxpayers.

“Sheriff Harran’s decision to unilaterally enter this agreement without the approval of the elected County Commission is not only reckless, it is illegal,” Diana Robinson, co-executive director of Make the Road Pennsylvania, said in a statement.

Harran signed the agreement with ICE in April.

The legal challenge: Who can sign cooperative agreements with ICE?

The demonstration came ahead of a preliminary injunction hearing in Make the Road Pennsylvania, et al. v. Harran, a case filed in June by the ACLU of Pennsylvania, the Community Justice Project, the NAACP of Bucks County, the BuxMont Unitarian Universalists and a local Bucks County resident, against Sheriff Fred Harran. The lawsuit argues that Harran lacked the authority to sign the deal with ICE, bypassing the Bucks County Commissioners who oversee county contracts.

Commissioners have previously voiced opposition to the agreement, passing a resolution in May “reaffirming” commissioners’ sole contractual authority and stating that the 287(g) agreement is, therefore, not valid.

“I believe that there are too many instances of this administration, federal administration, taking actions that are not necessarily following [the] Constitution when it comes to habeas corpus, or whether it is any due process, it’s just not being followed,” said Commissioner Bob Harvie at the time. Harvie is also running for Congress against incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick.

However, Harran told the court that he was “not obligated to” get the approval of the commissioners.

Marielle Macher, executive director of the Community Justice Project and an attorney for the plaintiffs, asked Harran whether his office would use “the power and authority” the agreement gave him “to interrogate any alien or person believed to be an alien as to his right to be or remain in the United States.”

In response, Harran has insisted his department would not conduct raids or check immigration status during routine stops.

“It doesn’t say I must do that, it says that I have the power to do that. I have said 100 times I’m not doing that,” he told the court. “What we will be doing is that individuals that we come into contact with that have warrants for their arrest, we will be running all those individuals through the database, and if they are wanted by ICE, they will be turned over to ICE and detainers will be issued.”

Harran, however, also conceded that he could unilaterally change his mind and choose to follow the provision.