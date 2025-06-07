ACLU sues Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran over agreement to assist in ICE arrests
Sheriff Fred Harran said the agreement will improve public safety, but activists and community members disagree.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and Community Justice Project filed a lawsuit against Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran on Friday, arguing he “unilaterally and illegally entered into an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”
The agreement under the federal agency’s 287(g) program, made official in May, would allow local law enforcement to assist in ICE arrests and activities. Harran said roughly a dozen sheriff’s deputies would participate in the program.
The lawsuit argues the sheriff does not have the legal authority to enter into an agreement with a federal agency without county commissioners’ approval.
At a May 21 meeting, Bucks County commissioners passed a resolution “reaffirming” their sole contractual authority, asserting that the sheriff’s ICE agreement is invalid.
A county spokesperson said they are reviewing the lawsuit and have no comment at this time.
Neither Harran nor his attorney responded to a request for comment.
“At a time when radical and reactionary anti-immigration elected officials assume that they can act with impunity to implement a chaotic and cruel agenda targeting immigrants across the United States, it’s critical to send a message that nobody is above the law,” said Witold Walczak, legal director at the ACLU of Pennsylvania, in a press release. “Sheriff Harran is no exception.”
The sheriff has argued the agreement will improve public safety, and deputies would only assist ICE in detaining people who have committed “serious” crimes.
Advocates and community members said collaborating with ICE will hurt public safety by discouraging immigrant victims from reporting crimes or testifying as witnesses.
The complaint calls for an injunction to prevent the agreement from taking effect.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Make The Road Pennsylvania, NAACP Bucks County, the BuxMont Unitarian Universalists and an impacted Bucks County resident.
