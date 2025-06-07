From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and Community Justice Project filed a lawsuit against Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran on Friday, arguing he “unilaterally and illegally entered into an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

The agreement under the federal agency’s 287(g) program, made official in May, would allow local law enforcement to assist in ICE arrests and activities. Harran said roughly a dozen sheriff’s deputies would participate in the program.

The lawsuit argues the sheriff does not have the legal authority to enter into an agreement with a federal agency without county commissioners’ approval.

At a May 21 meeting, Bucks County commissioners passed a resolution “reaffirming” their sole contractual authority, asserting that the sheriff’s ICE agreement is invalid.

A county spokesperson said they are reviewing the lawsuit and have no comment at this time.

Neither Harran nor his attorney responded to a request for comment.