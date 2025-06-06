From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents barged into Norristown resident Ana’s home Sunday morning, detaining her husband, José, and her brother, Victor. They forced her two teenage nephews at gunpoint to show them their documentation and entered the bedroom where her daughters were sleeping before detaining José and Victor. She said she has been able to communicate indirectly with Victor, but doesn’t know where her husband is now.

Ana, 34, who is not sharing her last name for fear of retaliation, said she doesn’t know how to respond to her daughters, ages 5 and 7, when they ask why the police took their father or when he will return home to play with them.

Sometimes she tells them they just missed him, or that he already went to work.

“¿Por qué papi dejó su phone? ¿Cómo le vamos a hablar?” the oldest daughter asked her. “Why did Daddy leave his phone? How are we going to talk to him?”

Ana said agents had a photo but did not show a signed warrant for José, who had a DUI and was in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, program, a pretrial diversion program for first-time, nonviolent offenders.

“It’s very difficult for all of us,” Ana told WHYY News, adding that she knows other neighbors who have been detained, some of whom have legal residency.

José and Victor were among at least 17 people detained by ICE in the past two weeks, said Denisse Agurto, executive director of Unides Para Servir, an immigrant-serving organization in Norristown.

The ICE office in Philadelphia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A surge in ICE arrests is taking a toll on everyday life for many in Norristown’s Latino and immigrant communities, advocates said. More than 30% of the municipality’s population is Latino, and 17.7% of its residents are foreign-born.

“Todos tenemos temor de ir a la tienda, de salir, de todo”, dijo Ana.

“We all are afraid to go to the store, to go out, everything,” Ana said.

Originally from Puebla, Mexico, Ana has lived in Norristown for eight years. She worries what would happen to her two daughters, both U.S. citizens, if ICE detains her.

“No sabemos qué hacer”, dijo ella.

“We don’t know what to do,” she said.