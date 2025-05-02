From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday, targeting “sanctuary cities,” jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The move potentially puts Philadelphia once again in the crosshairs of a president that has made deporting undocumented residents central to his administration.

The order mandates the Department of Homeland Security and the attorney general to identify noncompliant jurisdictions within 30 days, potentially leading to losses in federal funding as well as legal actions against them.

Philadelphia will likely be included in such a list.

Domenic Vitiello, associate professor of city planning and urban studies and author of “The Sanctuary City,” says the city’s longstanding commitment to protecting its immigrant communities has often made it a target.

“For the last 24 years, Philadelphia has been on the map of sanctuary city and county and state jurisdictions that’s updated regularly by the Center for Immigration Studies in Washington,” he said, referring to the research organization and think tank that advocates for limiting immigration to the U.S. and boasts an affiliation with Stephen Miller, Trump’s homeland security advisor and White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

Vitiello noted that the city was also targeted during Trump’s first term when he issued a similar executive order, which sought to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities. That order was permanently blocked by a federal judge, who ruled it unconstitutional, stating that the executive branch cannot impose new conditions on federal grants without congressional approval. ​

A long history of sanctuary

Philadelphia started as something of a “sanctuary city” when William Penn founded it in 1682, with the goal to create a city that was socially just and religiously tolerant.

Philadelphia’s modern sanctuary policies began to take formal shape during the administration of Mayor Michael Nutter, who signed an executive order in 2009 prohibiting city workers, including police and health officials, from inquiring about immigration status or detaining individuals solely based on it.

However, Nutter also later started to cooperate with U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement, or ICE, and protests led the city to change course. In 2014, Nutter signed an executive order significantly limiting the city’s cooperation with federal immigration officials, including prohibiting ICE holds.

That put the city in the sights of Republicans as early as 2015 as they attempted to punish Philadelphia and other jurisdictions for the policies. However, Mayor Jim Kenney, who took office in 2016, further advanced Philadelphia’s sanctuary status.

“Mayor Kenny had a much more humanistic and faith-based set of reasons for valuing immigrants as people and not just economic units, let’s say,” Vitiello said. Nutter “canceled key parts of our sanctuary policy in the last couple of weeks of his administration as a favor to the Obama administration at that point, but Kenny signed it back into force on day one.”