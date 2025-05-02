From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Well over 1,000 union members, immigrant rights advocates and community allies filled the north apron of Philadelphia’s City Hall on Thursday afternoon for a spirited May Day rally headlined by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The populist independent senator from Vermont has been barnstorming across the country, looking to build up resistance against the administration of President Donald Trump. In his speech, Sanders was faithful to the themes that have made him a star among the left, tackling issues such as inequality and labor rights.

Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour has been drawing large crowds across the country, as he has gone from city to city accusing the White House and Washington leadership of forming an oligarchy.

“Oligarchy is a president who, when he gets inaugurated, doesn’t hide it — right behind him are the three wealthiest people in America,” he said, referring to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerburg, who contributed millions to Trump’s inauguration. “So let us be clear and lay it out on the table in the year 2025, in America, we are now living in an oligarchic form of society.”