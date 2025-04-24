From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran has signed an agreement with Immigration Customs and Enforcement to collaborate with the agency in enforcing immigration law. The agreement is pending final ICE approval and is not yet in effect. Harran said he “expect[s]” it to be signed but does not yet know when that will be.

The agreement allows the local authority to ask any person about their immigration status, and the power to serve and execute warrants of arrest for immigration violations, among other provisions.

Harran told WHYY News on Wednesday that about a dozen sheriff deputies will receive training work with ICE as part of the “task force model” in the agency’s 287(g) program.

Harran said the collaboration will allow his office to access the ICE database and search for people who have arrest warrants in Bucks County or beyond.

“So if we come in contact with someone that has a warrant for their arrest, that means many times they’ve been through the criminal justice system or they failed to come to the criminal justice system, and a judge has issued a valid legal warrant for their arrest,” he said, “it is only those people that we will be checking the ICE database for, no one else.”

A spokesperson for the county said county commissioners have not seen the agreement and do not have a comment at this time.

If approved, Bucks County would become the second Pennsylvania county to actively participate in the federal agency’s task force model, after the sheriff’s office in Franklin County, in south-central Pennsylvania.

Partnerships between ICE and local agencies under the 287(g) program more than doubled in the first months of President Donald Trump’s second administration.

Many Pennsylvania counties who previously had detainer agreements with ICE ended them in 2014, after a federal judge ruled in favor of a U.S. citizen who was unlawfully detained by local law enforcement in Lehigh County on behalf of ICE in Galarza v. Szalczyk.

A 2022 report from the American Civil Liberties Union found “widespread” civil rights violations among more than 100 state and local law enforcement agencies who participated in ICE’s 287(g) program.