From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Since taking office Monday, President Donald Trump began fulfilling his campaign promises to enact a slew of anti-immigration policies. So far, Trump has signed executive orders and proclamations to end birthright citizenship, restart the “Remain in Mexico” policy, declare a national emergency at the southern border and suspend refugee resettlement, among other changes.

The latest moves are just one piece of the administration’s goal of deporting the approximately 11 million undocumented residents in the United States and closing off or severely limiting access to several legal immigration pathways.

Major cities that have adopted so-called “sanctuary” or “welcoming” policies, such as Chicago and Philadelphia, are expected to be prime targets of raids by Immigration Customs and Enforcement officers.

But in the past decade, newly arrived immigrants increasingly have been settling in more rural and suburban areas, according to a recent investigation of immigration court records by The Washington Post. Foreign-born residents play an important role in the communities and economies of places throughout the U.S., from small towns to burgeoning suburbs — including Philadelphia’s collar counties.

U.S. Census data shows foreign-born residents make up more than 11% of the population in both Montgomery and Delaware counties, and in the weeks leading up to Inauguration Day, local officials were taking steps to offer tangible support to immigrant residents.

Montgomery County, for example, established a position for director of immigrant affairs for the first time in its history at the first Board of Commissioners meeting of 2025. Chair of the Board of Commissioners Neil Makhija said the director will lead “a county-wide effort to review, understand, develop and support inclusive policies and programs that will strengthen our relationship with all immigrant communities, and ensure that people can interact with county government and seek resources.”

Makhija said creating the position, which he hopes to fill “as soon as possible,” was on the commissioners’ radar since assuming office in 2024, but Trump’s election in November lended added urgency.

“I think that accelerated as we saw some of the misinformation about immigrant communities come out over the last year, and all of the uncertainty around what the new administration is going to do on this subject,” he said.

Makhija said any local action on behalf of or in support of immigrant community members is limited in scope. Delaware and Montgomery counties, along with Bucks and Chester counties, are clear they are not self-declared “sanctuary” counties, and fully cooperate with ICE under state and federal law.

“When it comes to the certifications and declarations of who’s welcoming or not, I actually don’t think it’s entirely helpful,” he said. “Because when immigration is entirely within the province of the federal government, and it is, we don’t want to give people the illusion that because the county itself enacts a particular policy that they have some assurance with how immigration might be enforced within our county borders, right? We can’t give anyone that assurance.”

In the previous Trump administration, certain cities and counties passed policies to protect immigrants and limit collaboration with ICE. After Trump’s victory in November, immigrant rights organizations and activists have been rallying to strengthen and better define protections at the local level, and are urging local elected officials in Philadelphia and beyond to speak out in support of immigrant community members.

The “sanctuary” label, though, is misleading, said Cathryn Miller-Wilson, executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia-based organization that provides legal and social services to low-income and at-risk immigrants and refugees.

She uses the term “Fourth Amendment city” to signify a particular city or county will not detain someone for ICE without a warrant, a “standard legal requirement.” Local law enforcement and courts are obligated to honor warrants; they are not required to imprison anyone based on a detainer from ICE, which is not the same as a warrant.

That distinction was established by a federal judge’s 2014 ruling in Galarza v. Szalcyzk, which awarded tens of thousands of dollars to a U.S. citizen who was unlawfully detained by local law enforcement in Lehigh County Prison on behalf of ICE after the federal agency issued a detainer.

Many counties who had agreements with ICE to detain people without warrants subsequently ended those agreements after the ruling, Miller-Wilson said.

“People who were anti-immigrant use that to suggest that immigrants in all these cities across the country were being kept in sanctuary … and of course, that’s not true,” Miller-Wilson said. “State and local officials have no authority to stop ICE, and they never thought that they did. They never claimed that they did, but they certainly do have the authority to demand a warrant, and they should be, because they take an oath to uphold the Constitution, just like ICE does.”