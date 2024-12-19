Undocumented immigrants and supporters in Philly rally for help from the Biden administration
The group wants the Biden administration to take steps to dismantle the U.S. deportation system before Trump takes office.
Undocumented immigrants and their supporters in Philadelphia rallied Wednesday for a last-minute save from the Biden administration.
A protest and march around Center City started at Independence Hall and called on President Joe Biden to close detention facilities and dismantle the infrastructure that President-elect Donald Trump could use to deport undocumented immigrants once he takes office.
About 100 people participated. Asia Jones was one of the protesters who read a statement from an immigrant asking President Biden for help.
“We need to create paths to citizenship for undocumented people, not imprison them,” she said. “Under Trump, immigrants, like myself, will be placed under the attention and inhumane conditions by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for months on end and then deported. Unfortunately, our last hope before Trump takes office is President Biden to take action to dismantle ICE and dismantle the deportation machine.”
Over the last few weeks, Mayor Cherelle Parker has said Philadelphia is and will be a sanctuary city. Trump has vowed to pull federal funds from sanctuary cities when he takes office.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner vowed to fight to keep Philadelphia a sanctuary city.
“The law will be followed here, and that law does not permit hate crime. It does not commit violence against undocumented people,” he said.
That means parents will not be pulled away from their children, Krasner said, and he will charge immigration agents who violate any state laws.
“I have no love for the words Mass deportation … If ICE has the legal ability to do some things, that does not mean law enforcement have the legal ability to commit crimes in the city of Philadelphia,” he said. “It [Philadelphia] does not permit the horrific criminal negligent treatment of children… It will not permit the impermissible dispersal of private information about people.”
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said instead of deporting people out of the country, the city and federal government should offer opportunities for people to sustain themselves and their families.
“We should be prioritizing resources and support for our immigrant communities, like legal, aid, and housing, support and access to healthcare and education.”
Gauthier said Philadelphia needs to remain a sanctuary city, and she will do everything she can to keep it that way.
