Undocumented immigrants and their supporters in Philadelphia rallied Wednesday for a last-minute save from the Biden administration.

A protest and march around Center City started at Independence Hall and called on President Joe Biden to close detention facilities and dismantle the infrastructure that President-elect Donald Trump could use to deport undocumented immigrants once he takes office.

About 100 people participated. Asia Jones was one of the protesters who read a statement from an immigrant asking President Biden for help.

“We need to create paths to citizenship for undocumented people, not imprison them,” she said. “Under Trump, immigrants, like myself, will be placed under the attention and inhumane conditions by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for months on end and then deported. Unfortunately, our last hope before Trump takes office is President Biden to take action to dismantle ICE and dismantle the deportation machine.”

Over the last few weeks, Mayor Cherelle Parker has said Philadelphia is and will be a sanctuary city. Trump has vowed to pull federal funds from sanctuary cities when he takes office.