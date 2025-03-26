Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Environmental Protection Agency employees, retirees and supporters marched around Philadelphia’s City Hall Tuesday to protest attempts by President Donald Trump’s administration to reshape the agency.

They said planned funding and staff cuts could compromise fundamental functions of the agency to protect not only air and water, but human health.

“It’s a reckless dismantling,” said Brad Starnes, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 3631, which represents EPA employees in Pennsylvania, Delaware and several other mid-Atlantic states. “We do vital work.”

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has said he wants to reduce the agency’s budget by at least 65%. He has also made moves to reduce the agency’s workforce and announced plans to roll back dozens of environmental regulations covering wetlands to power plants, a move former regulators say would reverse decades of environmental progress.

In February, more than 170 EPA employees that the agency identified as working on “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility and Environmental Justice” were placed on administrative leave. Fourteen of these employees were working on environmental justice in the agency’s Region 3, which covers the mid-Atlantic, Starnes said. Some have since returned to work, he said.

Later in February, the agency fired around 400 EPA employees with probationary status, meaning they were typically hired within the past year or two. A federal judge then ordered the agency and others to reinstate these employees, and an EPA official said most have returned on paid administrative leave. The Trump administration has appealed a similar ruling to the Supreme Court.

The EPA employees’ union expects the agency to take further action to cut positions, but has not yet received details, Starnes said. The New York Times reported the agency plans to cut more than 1,100 scientists working at the EPA’s research office as part of a planned reduction in force.

“We have been targeted, as one of many federal agencies have, with potential reductions in our staffing levels, potential budget cuts,” said Andrew Kreider, a congressional liaison at EPA’s office in Philly and member of AFGE Local 3631. “We’ve had a number of organizations to whom we give grants, have those grants terminated without cause just because those grants don’t conform to the priorities of the new administration. … We’re already feeling impacts.”

Senate Democrats say the agency’s termination of grants focused on environmental justice was illegal and have demanded the agency provide more information about the grants and staff cuts.