Pa. wants homeowners to ditch their lawns for meadows — starting with free native plant kits
Unlike lawns, which have short roots, meadows soak up water and prevent stormwater pollution.
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Perfectly manicured green lawns have been ingrained in landscape culture in the U.S. since its founding. But grass yards can contribute to runoff pollution and reduce natural habitat for pollinators and birds.
There’s an effort in Pennsylvania to encourage homeowners to convert their lawns into meadows by planting native plants that soak up stormwater and attract wildlife.
The state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is offering new “Pocket Meadow Kits” for Pennsylvania residents who want to convert their yards.
“Pocket Meadow Kits give residents a simple and accessible way to transform small areas of lawn into thriving native habitat that supports pollinators, improves stormwater absorption, and strengthens biodiversity in communities across Pennsylvania,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn in a statement. “DCNR is proud to offer this free resource so more people can explore native planting and take meaningful steps toward creating healthier landscapes at home.”
Since 2020, DCNR has provided funding for residents and businesses who want to convert their lawns to meadows. However, the program has focused on properties of at least half an acre.
The agency wants to increase its reach to homeowners with smaller properties, said Kelsey Mummert, the Lawn to Habitat program coordinator with the Bureau of Forestry.
A total of 300 free kits will be distributed across Pennsylvania in mid-May. They will include seed mixes for tall native grasses and wildflowers, as well as educational resources that teach homeowners how to remove their lawns, plant seeds and maintain their meadows.
“There are a lot of people who are really interested in native plants, but they don’t really know where to start, or they don’t really have the means to do it,” Mummert said. “One of my goals with our Land to Habitat program, and especially with these kits, is to just normalize native plants and their place on the landscape, and to show people that ecological restoration is something that they can do. Everyone can participate in this.”
These peaceful habitats with native grasses and wildflowers have a number of environmental benefits. Unlike turf grass, which has shallow root systems, meadow grasses have larger root systems, which Mummert said can absorb about 50% of rainwater on average.
Traditional lawns contain short, compacted grasses with short root systems that don’t promote water infiltration. These short root systems, compounded by regular mowing, contribute to greater stormwater runoff that impacts local waterways.
Meadows require less mowing, sequester carbon and also offer a greater diversity of native plants, attracting wildlife and pollinators.
“Whenever you look out at [lawns], it’s just this sea of green, and it’s this one plant that’s really short, there’s not a whole lot of texture, there’s not a whole lot of color,” Mummert said.
When homeowners convert their lawns into meadows, they can expect to see more color and greater texture and movement in their gardens, she said.
“There’s going to be these beautiful, waving grasses and there’s going to be plants that are in bloom,” Mummert said. “Ideally, you’ll see a lot of movement too, which I think is very visually appealing. Not just the grasses or the plants that are waving in the breeze, but hopefully you’ll see butterflies, insects and birds entering the meadows.”
Homeowners who participate in the program should expect to begin prepping their yards in July and begin their planting in the fall, when cooler temperatures and natural moisture support meadow growth.
Registration for the Pocket Meadow Kits in the eastern region of the state will open April 28 at 9 a.m.
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