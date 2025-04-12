‘BOOM’: Philly Art Museum explodes with 1940s art and design

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

1940 was an anxious year for America. While still recovering from the economic devastation of the Great Depression, Americans were watching the rise of fascism in Europe and the start of a new World War, which the United States would ultimately enter.

None of that is immediately evident when first stepping into “BOOM: Art and Design of the 1940s” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which greets visitors with a 1940 “Patriot Radio” by industrial designer Norman Bel Geddes playing period baseball games and popular hits of the day by artists we know by name: Ella, Frank, Perry, Doris, Dizzy, etc.

The Catalin plastic radio in the colors of the American flag are surrounded by paintings that literally dance: “Jitterbugs” (1940) by Reginald Gammon,” “Nightclub” (1942) by Abraham Hankins and “Jam Session” (1943) by Clause Clark, featuring a couple dancing the Lindy Hop.

“People cope in different ways. It’s part of the reason why we have paintings of people dancing,” said Jessica Smith, director of curatorial affairs.