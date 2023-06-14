Philadelphia Museum of Art may have original Vermeer in its vault

Philadelphia may be one step closer to officially having its own Vermeer.

The paintings of Johannes Vermeer, which depict middle-class domestic life in 17th century Holland, are like the rarest of gems. The artist is considered one of the greatest of the Dutch Masters — and there are just 34 Vermeer paintings known to exist.

One of the most famous is “Girl With a Pearl Earring,” at the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague, which is the basis of a 1999 novel by Tracey Chevalier and 2003 feature film starring Scarlett Johansson.

There are a smattering of other possible Vermeer paintings that art historians cannot authenticate with certainty.

One of those is “Lady with a Guitar” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. For decades, it has been identified as a “Copy after Vermeer” in the Vermeer catalog, and was believed to have been painted by an unidentified artist, likely in the 1800s.

But a new exhibition titled “Vermeer? A Conversation through Time,” shows how recent scholarship has moved the needle closer to authentication.

The PMA acquired the painting in 1933 from prominent collector John G. Johnson. It appears to be a nearly exact copy of an authenticated Vermeer (which is held at the Kenwood House in London), but the painting at the PMA has been handled roughly over the last three centuries. It has a large tear in the lower right corner, and the vibrant color Vermeer is known for is gone. This is because the top surface layer of paint has been removed, likely by an over-aggressive cleaning at some point in the painting’s lifetime.