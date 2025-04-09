From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At a conference Tuesday, around 70 Philly-area experts, educators and researchers gathered at Settlement Music School to discuss the impact of arts and arts education on children, families and communities.

The second edition of the biennial conference was hosted by the Research on Education and the Arts in Childhood, or REACH Lab, at West Chester University. The REACH Lab’s team of researchers works to measure and analyze the impact of arts in early childhood education through partnerships with Carnegie Hall’s Lullaby Project, Settlement Music School’s Kaleidoscope Preschool Arts Enrichment Program and Play On Philly.

“It’s really important, from the perspective of a researcher, we get to understand certain impacts of high quality music and arts experiences on young children and their families,” said Ellie Brown, co-director of the REACH Lab and director of the Early Childhood Cognition and Emotions Lab. “But there’s also a lot we can’t see from our individual vantage points, and so to be able to connect with educators, practitioners, policy makers, philanthropists, to be able to talk with arts students and alum, it provides different insight into the impacts of the arts and helps to guide our work forward.”

Brown said research on each of the three projects the REACH Lab works with has provided key insights on how arts education can impact young children and their families.