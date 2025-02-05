From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At 50 years old, Musicopia received a transformational gift to keep its programs running in perpetuity.

The Philadelphia youth education nonprofit leads several musical ensembles and music education in schools. It has received $1 million to establish a permanent endowment fund.

Musicopia typically operates on a budget of about $1.5 million, according to tax records. The latest endowment established by a gift from the Walter R. Garrison Foundation will be earmarked for Musicopia’s new Arts Leadership Fund.

The “Walter R. Garrison Arts Leadership Academy: Rhythms for Success” will round up several programs for high school students that the organization has been piloting for several years and integrate them into a holistic network of services, including mentorships, scholarships, college and career counseling, and stipends for ensemble rehearsals.

“To be able to bring it together and have students enroll in this Academy, and have a name attached to it, and have formal structure for the students to interact on a regular basis,” said Catherine Charlton, president and CEO of the fund. “It just brings it all together in a really beautiful way.”

Musicopia supports drumline ensembles in at least 10 Philadelphia schools. Through the new Leadership Academy it will bring together drumlines from schools across the city to enable students to collaborate.

The Garrison Foundation was created by Walter R. Garrison, the CEO of CDI Engineering Solutions and founder of the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, who died in 2019. The task of his foundation is to spend down its assets, which in 2023 was $10.9 million, according to tax records. Foundation Chair Barton Winokur expects to zero out the foundation in about a year.