That’s in spite of the “red tape” that he and other nonprofit leaders said sometimes made it difficult to participate in the CEG process, such as groups needing to provide their own funds and then get reimbursed by the city.

“It was frustrating, but that’s part of something new,” Williams said. “Now we’re going into year two, hopefully the city has found different ways to get us through this process and get reimbursements faster as well.”

Researchers looked at the challenges of implementing CEG, and found that some organizations felt “disconnected, distrustful, and harmed” by the “white supremacist power dynamic that was created” by what groups described as excessive requests for evaluation activities, according to the report.

“We were getting emails and asked about going to meetings a lot, and I think for people who didn’t have the capacity to do that, that was a big challenge,” said Solomon Jones with ManUpPHL, which participated in the first cohort.

He said how well a nonprofit was able to access and use their CEG funding depended on their staff size and experience with large grants.

“You’re dealing with a lot of mom and pop organizations … you have to kind of bring them along to qualitative and quantitative analysis and data and training sessions,” he said. “All of these things that they might not know a lot about. But these are the organizations that are doing the work.”

Participants in programs run by the grantees had some complaints — such as being put on waitlists to participate, not receiving stipends for participating, or wanting more varied sports programming or the ability to go on field trips.

It’s too early to see whether the programs had an effect on rates of violence, said lead evaluation author Eve Weiss.

“But the foundation is being laid,” she said. “You saw programs being able to hire new staff, expand services, provide really needed care support.”

A second round of CEG grantees will begin their work later this year, and the program has been allotted $24 million in the latest version of the fiscal year 2024 budget. The city has already announced two dozen groups from the first cohort that have been renewed for round two. Additional grantees will be announced by the end of July according to Erica Atwood, the city’s deputy managing director of criminal justice and public safety.

“We do have a dedicated staff to our grant programs now,” she said. “We are going to consult with and work with the grantees to make this program a lot better.”

Atwood said she’s advocating for a new funding structure.

“You receive some portion of it upfront, and then there are benchmarks along the way,” she said. “We want to get our organizations accustomed to what is a standard practice of grantmaking. I don’t want this to be a reimbursable opportunity. That’s not realistic, and it’s not fair.”

She also wants to see multi-year funding, so groups can do their work over longer stretches without having to reapply.

CEG funding has faced scrutiny in the past — former Councilmember Allan Domb and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart both called on the city to evaluate whether CEG funding is being used effectively.

An April investigation from The Philadelphia Inquirer found that one group misused their funds and other groups struggled to manage the projects they proposed. Twenty groups requested extensions to complete their programs before the grant cycle ended in June, according to the Urban Affairs Coalition, the city’s fiscal sponsor responsible for distributing the funds.