Matlin said that there is no way to “program our way out of the issue” of gun violence.

“We have to have effective programs, but we also have to have effective policies and practices that go beyond what a nonprofit can do. And that’s why we’re so excited that this partnership includes, of course, the city and includes criminal justice and policy work, because all of us are going to need to be part of this to make an impact. So we’ll be working directly with these organizations, will be doing group learning and trainings, as well as individual consultation and coaching.”

Andrews said his Philadelphia-based group is happy to take on the evaluation challenge.

“We are honored to have this opportunity to work with the city and the community to prevent and reduce violence and to help dismantle the drivers of violence such as structural racism, disproportionate contact with the justice system, incarceration, unemployment and poverty,” Andrews said.

“Our evaluation team brings a depth and breadth of experience in mixed methods, research, and public policy change in community gun violence prevention and public safety, all with a focus on making communities stronger, healthier and more equitable,” he added.

The goal of the one year-plus effort, said Andrews, is to “develop evaluation reports on all the individual groups that can be shared with them, and then an overall review that can be made public.”

There already have been more than 30 homicides in Philadelphia this year, a 19% increase over 2021, in which a record number occurred.