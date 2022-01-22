When you hear that number, 562, and hear of all the shootings in Philadelphia, what goes through your mind?

It’s tragic. I’ve been through that pain. Getting shot is the worst feeling ever. But those 562 people are not here anymore. I don’t understand that pain. But I know the pain of getting shot.

And we had well over 2,000 shootings last year. I mean, so many people. Tell us a little bit about your experience that took place in 2000, so 22 years ago.

I was 10 years old. I lived in K&A in Kensington. My mom was like, “I don’t like this neighborhood no more because it was drug-infested, a shooting every day.” So we moved to Mount Airy, this was April 1st. On April 3rd, I walked to the Chinese store. The bus wasn’t coming. I hear shots. That’s how I got shot in the back of the head. The cops were right there. They picked me up and took me to the hospital. I died for 2 minutes, 17 seconds. I had an out-of-body experience. For that 2 minutes, 17 seconds, it felt like 10 years for me. I was climbing this ladder. It was a peaceful moment when I was on the other side, I was getting to the light. I’m 10 years old, but I felt like I was an athlete. I felt so good, and somebody pulled my leg. I woke up out of the coma. They were telling me, “Oh, you were in a coma for seven weeks.” But I’m like, “Wait, really?” I didn’t know what was going on.

So you wake up. And what was it like realizing the injuries that you had?

Oh, it was terrifying. I couldn’t talk. I couldn’t walk. I used to be right-handed, but now I’m left-handed. I had to wear a helmet. I was in a wheelchair for two years.

I’ve read that people were telling you it was nothing but God that you survived and that this was the biggest blessing, but you felt differently. Explain.

I don’t want people to take it the wrong way. I tried to take my life 23 times because, when I was on that ladder I could use my hands, I was able to think, I was smart. In reality, I was in a wheelchair, I had to wear a helmet. A 10-year-old boy is not supposed to be like that. How did I just wake up and be like that? Then I felt like an idiot. Like, “You’re not, you’re not dreaming. This is for real.”

So you, the cool kid, wakes up, and you’re like, “What world am I living in?”

People don’t understand — I questioned God too, because I’m 10, why would you do this to me? But now, I understand, now that I’m older, it was a test. Now, I got a purpose in life. There are millions of victims that feel the same way, but some don’t find that purpose in life. That’s why I’m here to explain to them once you find your purpose. I graduated college. I’m used to my right arm being paralyzed. Now, I’m left-handed, so I’m like, “OK, this is who you are. You can’t change what’s written in stone.”

And so is this when you sort of realized you were going to be OK?

Yes. And I had a lot of support systems: my sisters and my mom. But they didn’t get shot, so I wasn’t trying to hear anything they were saying. Now, I have thousands in my support system because I found a lot of gunshot victims that felt like me.