Now, how easy was it to get this pause?

In terms of initially, when lenders released this information? Some lenders were not immediately on board. It was so strange. We had to instruct clients to go online or to give them a call, and then some lenders did it automatically. I will say at this point, everyone that’s probably eligible is receiving it. Now, here’s the kicker: Initially, some loans were not included, but as we got the pause extension, we saw more loans being included now inside of the pandemic pause. If you’re listening, if you have a federal loan and you’re not sure if your loans qualify, log in and take a look at your lender’s website or go to studentloans.gov to see if you can get an administrative forbearance. And if you don’t, I would give your lender a call. It may be that it could even be back-applied as well.

This freed up money, and it gave you the idea of what it would be like to live without that debt. What do people do with the cash?

You know, student loan debt is not one of those things that I feel like people will pay with excitement each month. They pay because of obligation, right? So what it has done, I feel like, for a lot of people is allowed them to improve their credit, because now they can take that extra money and pay other bills that may have been overdue or credit cards that were charged up. I’ve heard a lot of those success stories happening.

Now, the Biden administration has been promising student loan forgiveness. Do you believe it’s going to happen? Where does that currently stand?

I want to be so positive, Cherri, but I want my vote back. You know, the administration really rode the coattails of student loan debt, and nothing has come to fruition. I’m really upset, to be quite honest. It’s not looking too favorable.

Yeah, a lot of people bit that carrot for sure. You’re a Black woman-owned business, and there’s a major racial disparity when it comes to student loans. Could you talk about that and then into your own personal story to that?

So, you know, on average, African American women are disproportionately affected by student loan debt. And, on average, African American women also have the most degrees in our country. But those degrees come with a really cute price tag. And so what happens is we see our African American women showing up at work with more debt than their counterparts. And so the same salary that you as African American women may receive is going to feel different than your counterpart. What I say to that is [it’s] to be celebrated, it is exciting that they have degrees, and you know they want more for their lives in the future. But also now we really, as Black women, can’t ignore the student loan debt because it affects and shows up when we want to do investing, when we want to do long-term wealth building. So now, I feel like I’m charged to my community to say, “Yeah, I know you have a $400 or $500 payment, or $800 payment, or a $1,000 payment. Let’s figure out how to tackle that payment, but let’s not stop there. Because you are ‘behind the eight ball.’ Maybe you’re not putting a lot into your [401(k)]. Here’s what you need to do. You need to do X, Y, and Z to get caught up to your counterparts so that your children don’t have to know the words ‘student loan debt.’”