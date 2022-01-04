This is amazing because people pay thousands sometimes a month. What’s the vision for these centers? How will they operate?

They’re going to offer year-round services. They’re going to be nonresidential. It will be a full-day weekday program that really focuses on really the whole child — so, making sure that we’re giving them the skills, the values, and the individual support they need to reach their fullest potential in school and in life and at no cost to the families. We also plan to provide transportation, nutritious meals, diapers, health services, and other essentials. Lastly, in each of the centers, there will be family resource centers that would be providing a dedicated staff member who keeps them informed, who helps them connect to tools and resources, that will help with job training. We’ll be connecting them to WIC or other programs. It is really a holistic approach to being able to help not only the children, but also their families.

There’s been this theory that in order to break the cycle of poverty, you’ve got to help the kids and the parents. That is really what the big game-changer is. CHS broke ground on the first center in Hershey. How excited were you?

I was super excited because I graduated from the Milton Hershey School. And so they really changed my trajectory, and it really changed my life. And so it was just very symbolic — this is the first step that we will be doing to change hundreds, thousands of more lives as we continue and keep going. And so we broke ground in or about the middle, early November for our first location here in Hershey, which is going to be opening in 2023. We’ve been working on this for multiple years, and we’re really kind of excited to see it all kind of come together with this groundbreaking and just the next step in our legacy.

That’s a perfect transition. Let’s talk about you a little bit. Talk about your experience at Milton Hershey School and how it changed your trajectory.

Prior to Milton Hershey School, I grew up outside of Philadelphia in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Basically, it was my mom and my brother and me. My mother was a secretary, very low, low wage worker. We did not have all the different necessities that one would need to do to thrive. It was Aug. 4, 1997, when my life was changed. That was a day that I was enrolled in MHS. Not only did it give me this educational background, but it ensured that I had all the other pieces for the whole child — food, dental, medical, made sure that all my needs were going to be met and with caring adults. Children need caring adults that are surrounding them who really have as their number one mission is to see them succeed. Every person in Milton Hershey School wanted to see me succeed. It broadened my horizons.