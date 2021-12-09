NASCAR champion Kyle Larson visits Philly nonprofit after tumultuous year

What does it feel like to win after such a tumultuous year?

KL: Yeah, definitely. I think it just makes me even more proud of the championship. I think had I won a championship three or four years ago, it probably wouldn’t have meant as much as it did this year.

And let’s talk about that. 2020 was wild. In April, you’re living your best life. Something happens. You say a slur. Everything changes. What went through your mind at that time?

KL: I mean, there was a lot, a lot of emotions. I had known that I had disappointed so many different people. And then, yeah, like you mentioned… my life was going great at the time. I was living my dream of being in the NASCAR Cup Series. And then all of that was kind of vanished over overnight. So I didn’t really know where my life was headed after that, as far as in my profession of racing. I didn’t think that I would ever make it back to the Cup Series. So yeah, I went and still raced, a lot of dirt stuff, did a lot of good things off the racetrack to kind of rebuild my image a little bit and show people who I really am. And then I was able to get my opportunity with Rick Hendrick towards the tail end of last year. And [I’m] happy to deliver for him, and his sacrifice that he did and risks that he took on me this year, and deliver a championship.

And so what work did you do during that time … you know, from April to then you were sort of cleared in October?

KL: Yeah, there was a lot. I had to do sensitivity training with NASCAR through NASCAR’s program, but then I did a lot of stuff in the community. I went to Minneapolis and did some stuff with the Sanneh Foundation, came here to the Urban Youth Racing School, talked with Anthony and Michelle for quite a while, in like May or June or something like that. And then I just built that relationship more and more, as well as doing a lot of different stuff with different food banks and things like that. It was a tough year last year because it was right when COVID hit too, but I tried to do as much as I could. And not also to kind of make it out there in the public, just do it genuinely. I think that it went a long way and NASCAR realized what I was doing, and I think Rick Hendrick realized what I was doing, and they were willing enough to give me a second chance.

And I got to ask you because I mean, I cover race. I cover civil rights here in Philadelphia. Your mom is Japanese American. Had you ever experienced racism before?

KL: No, not that I can remember anyways. My grandparents, though for sure, did. And my mom, she’s mentioned some things, people calling her names and stuff. But not me, or at least not that I took too personally. I think it was just me being in a racing community in California. I wasn’t viewed any differently there, just racing cars with a helmet on. So I can’t remember a time where I dealt with anything personally.

And I think this is a lesson. What you went through is a lesson for a lot of people who may never have experienced that and learn something from this.

KL: I’m honestly… it’s weird to say, but like, happy that I kind of went through it because I feel like it allowed me to grow as a person tremendously. And you learn different people’s experiences and just getting a whole different perspective on life and what people go through. And like I said, just really helped me grow up. And I hope people can look at me and my situation and try and put themselves out there as well to learn more.