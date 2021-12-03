America is in the midst of what some are calling the “Great Resignation” or the “Big Quit,” where large numbers of workers are voluntarily leaving their jobs. But why do people leave? And what are they looking for? Where are they going? While some workers are leaning in, staying because they enjoy their work, others are being led away to pursue their passion.

Be. Do. Love: Career Stories Inspired by Love is a new initiative promoted in partnership with WHYY, Billy Penn, and PhillyCam, and with support from Resolve Philly. The effort invites professionals — journalists, writers, artists, entrepreneurs, social workers, community organizers, social workers and others — to share what is at the heart of the work that they do. The goal of Be. Do. Love. is to expand the conversation of what millions of American workers are dealing with during this time.

Jos Duncan Asé is Chief Storyteller for Love Now Media, the organization documenting and curating the stories. Asé sat down with WHYY Host Cherri Gregg to discuss Be Do. Love. and the effort to draw in community stories.

Note: This transcript has been edited for clarity.

Jos, welcome. How you doing?

Jos Duncan Asé: I’m great, Cherri. Thank you so much for having me.

I really love this initiative. Tell us the intention behind it.

JDA: Be. Do. Love. So we were talking to a number of folks in the Philadelphia area, and we realized that there were these human beings who were leading with what they did, and we realized that people weren’t talking to each other about who they were. And so we started to document these love stories, and we realized that there were these connections between people’s love, how they learned to love, their paths toward love, and what they did in their careers. So we created this series, Be. Do. Love where we heard from people about who they were, the communities they came from, their families, how they learned to love, and how that has ultimately inspired their career journeys. And right now, as people are quitting their jobs and figuring out, how do they reconnect with what they love, we thought it would be great to just engage our community with these stories, and to also invite other stories, so that people who are on their journey, either in their current careers or who are switching careers might gain some inspiration.