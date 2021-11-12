So, so you both grew up together in the Bronx and have been friends since, like seventh grade. But as grown women now did not know that you shared a common issue. Please explain the origin story of A Tribe Called Fertility.

JLB: Sinora, you want to start?

SA: Well, yes. So we grew up together and never knew that both of us were dealing with infertility until we reconnected in Jamaica three years ago, for Jill’s 40th birthday. It was just so crazy because we were like, gosh, we talk. We, you know, we share things about our families. But we had no idea that we both were struggling with infertility because we were both dealing with, like the shame and stigma of it all, you know, and here we could have been each other’s support.

Why do you think so many women, specifically Black women, don’t share this?

JLB: The shame is number one. I think you feel as a Black woman you should be able to get pregnant when you want. In our culture, there is, you know, the stereotype that Black women are hyper-fertile and that we’re hypersexual. So I think with those two kind of arcs playing out in the lives of Black women, this is one of the reasons why when you’re struggling with not being able to have a baby, you don’t tell anybody, you keep it to yourself because you really are alone, because not enough of us are coming out and sharing and saying, you know, “I went through infertility, too.”

So, Sinora, tell a little bit about your personal story and then I have Jill share a little bit of hers.

SA: For me, I was diagnosed with unexplained infertility. I was dealing with not being able to conceive for a period of at least three years and after sonograms, ultrasounds, a hysterosalpingogram — which is very painful — I was fine. There was no real physical reason why I couldn’t have a baby, but I just couldn’t have a baby. And so for me, I was just like, crushed. You know what I mean? Because I’m like, if I found something was wrong, maybe if my tube was blocked, they could unblock it, or they could perform a surgery. There was like nothing, and we were about to start IVF [in vitro fertilization]. And so I did some research and found that if you do a whole, like a kind of like a holistic body cleansing, it can increase your chances for a successful round of IVF. So we did that and we actually were able to conceive on our own. Thank God, and we can conceived our son, Noah, who is now seven years old.

JLB: Our journey started 12 years ago because it took us two years to get successfully pregnant. And we started and later I started around thirty-one. I was trying to wait until I finished my doctoral program at Drexel, and I was at the last semester or so and I was like, “All right, let’s try to start having a baby now.” And so we just went to start it, having unprotected intercourse, thinking it was going to happen. And then six months later, no. And for our age, if you’re younger than thirty-five, the doctors will say, do a year of unprotected intercourse. If you don’t get pregnant, then go back, go to a specialist. And so that is what we did. We had to go through, you know, a number of, as Sinora said, the invasive testing. For us, it was just it was just a timing issue. We started off with Clomid and then we did IUI [intrauterine insemination]. Crazily, we ended up getting pregnant on our wedding anniversary and then we found out that they were twins.