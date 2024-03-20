From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The United States has become known for having the worst rate of maternal mortality among high-income nations globally, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal agency estimates that there are 32.9 deaths per every 100,000 live births as of 2021, a figure that has steeply climbed in recent years.

But a group of researchers began to question that data and wondered, how does the country that spends the most on health care per person have some of the poorest maternal and pregnancy outcomes in the world?

After analyzing and reviewing maternal mortality data reported to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, the researchers came to a different conclusion.

“Maternal mortality is not as bad as previously thought,” said Cande Ananth, chief of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Ananth and his research partners published their findings this month in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Their study found a current U.S. maternal mortality rate of 10.4 deaths per every 100,000 live births, which would bring it more in line with incidence in countries like Canada and France.

“Still it’s a problem, don’t get me wrong, but the rates are substantially lower,” he said. “We actually see very stable rates, and the revised maternal mortality data in the U.S. is actually very well within range of every developed nation.”