A third of the studied cases involved deaths that were directly related to a pregnancy complication, or an unrelated medical condition that became aggravated by the effects of pregnancy.

The most common underlying medical causes of death were due to cardiovascular conditions, hemorrhage (bleeding), instances involving blood clots, and high-risk pregnancy disorders like preeclampsia, eclampsia, or chronic hypertension.

Committee members found that the deadly outcomes of most of these cases could have been prevented, meaning that there was some chance they could have been avoided if there were interventions and “reasonable changes to patient/family, provider, facility, system, and/or community factors,” the report stated.

Report authors stated that patients should be educated on handling pre-existing risk factors in the early, late, and postpartum stages of pregnancy. They added that health care providers should get better at identifying gaps in patients’ medical histories, and make sure they’re providing culturally-informed care.

Committee members said their findings point to a need for improving overall continuity of care and coordination for their patients at all stages of pregnancy.

Hannigan said there are missed opportunities when it comes to identifying underlying problems, especially when concerns or complaints of pain and other issues come from the pregnant patient.

“Pregnancy is uncomfortable. There are things that can often be dismissed as normal,” Hannigan said. “Many times, things happen and patients are fine. But we know that if you’re not being heard and you have an anxiety even about being heard, being able to speak up can be challenging.”

Deaths covered by the report also include cases in which people died within a year of birth or being pregnant, during the postpartum period.