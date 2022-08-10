‘I don’t have to have a traumatic birth experience’: How Philly’s Womb-ish doula services empowered this Black mother

This story is part of “Making Space for Black Health,” a new WHYY series featuring people and places that promote Black health and well-being in our region.

Amirah Morris’ first pregnancy journey was an uncertain and daunting process. Her experiences reflect a number of concerns that many soon-to-be Black mothers have — mistreatment, overly aggressive medical providers, feeling uncared for, and even forms of racism.

One day, Morris was scrolling through Instagram, searching the hashtag “Black doula,” and found Womb-ish, a female-owned, Black doula group in North Philadelphia. She quickly signed up for birthing classes, along with her boyfriend, Khalif Wyatt, both of whom were expecting their second child, a daughter.

Morris wanted a different experience for her second pregnancy. She wanted to hire a Black doula to help her birth naturally, while teaching herself to feel empowered, as a Black woman, about her body and resiliency.

WHYY recently sat down with Morris and Wyatt to discuss their experiences with birthing naturally.

What went through your decision to seek doula services during your second pregnancy?

Morris: Outside of the fact that Khalif really encouraged me, I knew that I wanted to have a Black doula. But he was a supportive partner. I feel like that helped a lot. I started watching YouTube videos of people with birthing experiences with Black doulas, and it allowed them to just feel so safe, protected, and having somebody to advocate for them. I felt like that was the kind of experience I’d like. I didn’t want to be in the hospital this time feeling pressure to do anything. So I feel like having somebody that understands me and looks like me was really important.