Despite improved access to health care in recent years, Delaware continues to face troubling disparities in health outcomes among different racial and ethnic groups, with particular challenges in Black maternal health and infant mortality rates.

As Black Maternal Health Week wraps up, advocates are hoping to draw attention to those disparities. The Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortium gathered a group in Wilmington this week to address critical issues affecting mothers and babies before, during and after pregnancy, as well as throughout the child’s life.

Priscilla Mpasi, DHMIC chair and pediatrician, noted at this week’s 18th annual summit that despite an overall reduction in infant mortality in the state, rates are still high for certain groups.

“Delaware has really made strides in infant mortality first… What’s really critical is that when looking at deaths by race or ethnicity, we’re still seeing disparities where there are higher deaths among non-Hispanic Black infants and Hispanic infants,” she said. “For Black infants were still seeing at a rate as high as 11 [deaths] per 1,000 births, and then also, for Hispanic [infants], about 8 [deaths in 1,000 births].”

In Delaware, a comprehensive review of maternal-child health cases from 2017 to 2021 revealed significant disparities. Despite accounting for 28% of live births, Black women in Delaware represented 78% of pregnancy-related deaths, mirroring national trends. Statewide, from 2015 to 2020, Delaware saw a 40% decrease in its infant mortality rate, with deaths per 1,000 live births falling from 9.0 to 5.4.

The leading contributor to infant mortality in Delaware is premature births. In 2021, the premature death rate was 11%, and by 2022, it had declined to nearly 10.8%, nearing the national average.

Systemic racism, implicit bias and injustice serve as primary causes of the ongoing disparities observed across ethnic groups, advocates say.

“We are in a country that’s had centuries of racism, and that racism has led to structural and system inequities. We talk about redlining where there’s actually policies and legislation that are barriers for people to have equitable access,” Mpasi explained. “Regardless of what that barrier is, it’s going to impact care, whether it’s maternal health, whether it’s infant health, whether it’s heart disease, cancer and so forth.”